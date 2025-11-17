Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

There is a legendary phrase from one of our favorite shows, ‘The IT Crowd,’ that we absolutely love. The members of the IT department pick up the phone and immediately ask, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” And it encapsulates the essence of tech support in just 9 simple words!
However, what they have to deal with pales in comparison to real-life professionals. The r/techsupportgore subreddit is a fantastic place that’s dedicated to documenting the very worst things that tech support peeps have ever had to deal with while on the job. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious and bizarre posts to share with you, so don’t be shy, scroll down. Oh, and this post might convince you to treat your IT crew to lunch—they really do deserve it.
#1 Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk
Image source: MayaIngenue
#2 When You Don’t Listen To Your Parents, When They Tell You Too Keep The Music Down
Image source: FinishedToxicity
#3 Xfinity Came Out And Installed Cable In A New Room. This Is How They Did It
Image source: cartoonhead
#4 I’ve Tried Putting It In Rice But It Hasn’t Helped. Any Ideas?
Image source: the123king-reddit
#5 Customer Told Me They Were “Tired Of Hearing The Vibrations”
Image source: GodRaine
#6 Wall Anchors
Image source: raskulous
#7 Came Across This Atrocity
Image source: RoboChemist101
#8 “Structural” Cabling
Image source: aquaritis
#9 Spilled Acetone On My Laptop And Now It’s Mocking Me
Image source: putridtooth
#10 Yo
Image source: armchair_psycholog
#11 I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error
Image source: the123king-reddit
#12 Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back
Image source: sirawesome63
#13 Is This How Monitor Arms Work?
Image source: duodesu
#14 The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University
Image source: Rilough96
#15 ‘How Do I Turn Off Sticky Keys?’
Image source: samlymatters
#16 Touch Grass
Image source: beads6
#17 Ticket Said “Second Monitor Stopped Working”
Image source: gbarnick
#18 Laptop Screen “Upgrade”
Image source: angry_subscription
#19 My Mom Hasn’t Cleaned Her Computer Since The Day She Got It, And She Got It 6 Years Ago
Image source: True_Salty_Boii
#20 Just Found Out A Sales Rep’s Laptop Has This Going On. I Freaked And Told Them It Needs To Leave The Building And Shouldn’t Be Used. Was Told They’ll Just Order A Battery I Shouldn’t Start A “Panic” Meanwhile She Brings This Thing Home And Told Me She Leaves It In Bed And On The Couch
Image source: Kaden_LT
#21 Bonfire Lit
Image source: reddit.com
#22 What Horrors Were On This Drive?
Image source: Rutch
#23 Someone Found This By Magnet Fishing In A Lake
Image source: GuRex
#24 Co-Worker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes
Image source: cltdyna
#25 I’m Getting Tetanus From Looking At That
Image source: YawninglyTaut
#26 Customer: My Laptop Turns Off After One Or Two Minutes After I Press Turn On Button. We Diagnosed Laptop, And Found That After Few Seconds, Vent Of The Laptop Gets To 75°c So, Opened A Laptop And Found “Piece Of Carpet” (Brand: Cat&human Carpets) Blocking The Cooler
Image source: ZuborInside
#27 Thats Peak Explosion Risk
Image source: Inkednasty
#28 Running The Front Desk Phone And Internet
Image source: Computer_Panda
#29 Business Grade Is Usually 48+ Ports. Need 44 More Of These
Image source: YawninglyTaut
#30 Oops
Image source: thema123
#31 I Can’t Believe I Work Here
Image source: mastermoolah
#32 The Network Installation At My Job. It Is As Stable As You Think
Image source: aruisehu
#33 The New Shielded Twisted Pair Cat 7
Image source: injustice_done3
#34 Imagine The Smell
Image source: FinishedToxicity
#35 Burn In So Bad, You Can See The Colors Of The Original Image
Image source: erds123
#36 Ftp “Server” In A Client’s Mop And Broom Closet
Image source: Yukanojo
#37 The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work
Image source: garprice05
#38 Modern Flip Phones Are So Revolutionary, It’s Now Hitting The Gpu Market At Well
Image source: LukakoKitty
#39 Welp
Image source: LowTranslator
#40 Farewell Rickety Rack, You May Be Cheap And Nasty But You Did The Job
Image source: Tooleater
#41 I Present To You This. They Put It Inside An Oven, Forgot About It And Then Turned The Oven On
Image source: BroLegendCZE
#42 This Cool Asus Device Allows 2 External Displays. Theoretically
Image source: YawninglyTaut
#43 Self Melting LCD
Image source: initial_chris
#44 Dual Channel Doesn’t Work
Image source: BillGatos
#45 Rtx 3080 Ultimate Gore Cooling Edition
Image source: FuriousAnalFisting
#46 The Amount Of Disassembly Required To Replace The Hard-Drive In A Cheapo Walmart Hp Laptop
#48 You Win Some, You Lose… One. One Pin That Is
