Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

by

There is a legendary phrase from one of our favorite shows, ‘The IT Crowd,’ that we absolutely love. The members of the IT department pick up the phone and immediately ask, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” And it encapsulates the essence of tech support in just 9 simple words!

However, what they have to deal with pales in comparison to real-life professionals. The r/techsupportgore subreddit is a fantastic place that’s dedicated to documenting the very worst things that tech support peeps have ever had to deal with while on the job. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious and bizarre posts to share with you, so don’t be shy, scroll down. Oh, and this post might convince you to treat your IT crew to lunch—they really do deserve it.

#1 Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: MayaIngenue

#2 When You Don’t Listen To Your Parents, When They Tell You Too Keep The Music Down

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: FinishedToxicity

#3 Xfinity Came Out And Installed Cable In A New Room. This Is How They Did It

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: cartoonhead

#4 I’ve Tried Putting It In Rice But It Hasn’t Helped. Any Ideas?

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: the123king-reddit

#5 Customer Told Me They Were “Tired Of Hearing The Vibrations”

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: GodRaine

#6 Wall Anchors

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: raskulous

#7 Came Across This Atrocity

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: RoboChemist101

#8 “Structural” Cabling

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: aquaritis

#9 Spilled Acetone On My Laptop And Now It’s Mocking Me

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: putridtooth

#10 Yo

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: armchair_psycholog

#11 I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: the123king-reddit

#12 Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: sirawesome63

#13 Is This How Monitor Arms Work?

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: duodesu

#14 The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Rilough96

#15 ‘How Do I Turn Off Sticky Keys?’

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: samlymatters

#16 Touch Grass

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: beads6

#17 Ticket Said “Second Monitor Stopped Working”

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: gbarnick

#18 Laptop Screen “Upgrade”

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: angry_subscription

#19 My Mom Hasn’t Cleaned Her Computer Since The Day She Got It, And She Got It 6 Years Ago

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: True_Salty_Boii

#20 Just Found Out A Sales Rep’s Laptop Has This Going On. I Freaked And Told Them It Needs To Leave The Building And Shouldn’t Be Used. Was Told They’ll Just Order A Battery I Shouldn’t Start A “Panic” Meanwhile She Brings This Thing Home And Told Me She Leaves It In Bed And On The Couch

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Kaden_LT

#21 Bonfire Lit

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 What Horrors Were On This Drive?

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Rutch

#23 Someone Found This By Magnet Fishing In A Lake

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: GuRex

#24 Co-Worker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: cltdyna

#25 I’m Getting Tetanus From Looking At That

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: YawninglyTaut

#26 Customer: My Laptop Turns Off After One Or Two Minutes After I Press Turn On Button. We Diagnosed Laptop, And Found That After Few Seconds, Vent Of The Laptop Gets To 75°c So, Opened A Laptop And Found “Piece Of Carpet” (Brand: Cat&human Carpets) Blocking The Cooler

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: ZuborInside

#27 Thats Peak Explosion Risk

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Inkednasty

#28 Running The Front Desk Phone And Internet

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Computer_Panda

#29 Business Grade Is Usually 48+ Ports. Need 44 More Of These

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: YawninglyTaut

#30 Oops

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: thema123

#31 I Can’t Believe I Work Here

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: mastermoolah

#32 The Network Installation At My Job. It Is As Stable As You Think

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: aruisehu

#33 The New Shielded Twisted Pair Cat 7

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: injustice_done3

#34 Imagine The Smell

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: FinishedToxicity

#35 Burn In So Bad, You Can See The Colors Of The Original Image

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: erds123

#36 Ftp “Server” In A Client’s Mop And Broom Closet

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Yukanojo

#37 The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: garprice05

#38 Modern Flip Phones Are So Revolutionary, It’s Now Hitting The Gpu Market At Well

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: LukakoKitty

#39 Welp

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: LowTranslator

#40 Farewell Rickety Rack, You May Be Cheap And Nasty But You Did The Job

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: Tooleater

#41 I Present To You This. They Put It Inside An Oven, Forgot About It And Then Turned The Oven On

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: BroLegendCZE

#42 This Cool Asus Device Allows 2 External Displays. Theoretically

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: YawninglyTaut

#43 Self Melting LCD

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: initial_chris

#44 Dual Channel Doesn’t Work

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: BillGatos

#45 Rtx 3080 Ultimate Gore Cooling Edition

Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job, Here Are 45 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Image source: FuriousAnalFisting

#46 The Amount Of Disassembly Required To Replace The Hard-Drive In A Cheapo Walmart Hp Laptop

#47 Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back

#48 You Win Some, You Lose… One. One Pin That Is

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Important Thing To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Many Languages Do You Know, And Which Ones?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Together With My Mom, We Create One-Of-A-Kind Hand-Painted Backpacks
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won’t Regret It!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Watch Bryan Cranston Pull a Pretty Nice Prank on UK Pop Star Mollie King
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2018
New Parents Shocked To Find CPS At Their Doorstep, Gobsmacked After Learning Who Reported Them
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.