40 Of The Best Logic Puzzles To Keep You And Your Peers Busy

Logic puzzles can be an actual work of art. It just takes a few simple elements put together in the right way to create a brainteaser that will entertain friends and families for hours. Not only do they test your wits, but they also make you think about things in a completely different way. And the best thing about mind puzzles is that you don’t need to be a smartass to solve them. Putting your brain to work is enough! You may need to use clues given in the questions and really focus on what these brain puzzles are asking you to do.
Today we want to challenge you with some of the most fantastic logic riddles we found scattered on the internet, including some that will really challenge your brain and force you to think outside the box. The answers to these logic problems often aren’t easy to come up with, but if you use your brain properly, there’s a good chance you’ll figure them out before too long! So let’s get started!
#1
A man is caught on the king’s property. He is brought before the king to be punished. The king says, “You must give me a statement. If it is true, you will be killed by lions. If it is false, you will be stomped by trampling of wild buffalo. If I can’t figure it out, I’ll have to let you go.” Sure enough, the man was released. What was the man’s statement?
#2
Two fathers took their sons fishing. Each man and son caught one fish, but when they returned to camp there were only 3 fish. How could this be? (None of the fish were eaten, lost, or thrown back)
#3
You’re at a fork in the road in which one direction leads to the City of Lies (where everyone always lies) and the other to the City of Truth (where everyone always tells the truth). There’s a person at the fork who lives in one of the cities, but you’re not sure which one. What question could you ask the person to find out which road leads to the City of Truth?
#4
There are two ducks in front of a duck, two ducks behind a duck and a duck in the middle. How many ducks are there?
#5
You are about to leave for holiday, but you forgot socks! You race back to your room, but the power is off so you can’t see sock colors. Never mind, because you remember that in your drawer there are ten pairs of green socks, ten pairs of black socks, and eleven pairs of blue socks, but they are all mixed up. How many of your socks do you need to take before you can be sure to have at least one matching pair?
#6
A farmer wants to cross a river and take with him a wolf, a goat and a cabbage. He has a boat, but it can only fit himself plus either the wolf, the goat or the cabbage. If the wolf and the goat are alone on one shore, the wolf will eat the goat. If the goat and the cabbage are alone on the shore, the goat will eat the cabbage. How can the farmer bring the wolf, the goat and the cabbage across the river without anything being eaten?
#7
There are only two barbers in town. One of them has a nice, neatly trimmed head of hair. The other one’s hair is a complete mess. Which of the two barbers should you go to and why?
#8
You have two ropes that each take an hour to burn, but burn at inconsistent rates. How can you measure 45 minutes? (You can light one or both ropes at one or both ends at the same time.)
#9
There is a lightbulb inside a closet. The door is closed, and you cannot see if the light is on or off through the door. However, you know the light is off to start. Outside of the closet, there are three light switches. One of the switches controls the lightbulb in the closet. You can flip the switches however you want, but once you open the door, you can no longer touch the switches. How do you figure out without a doubt which switch controls the light?
#10
Abigail, Oliver, Rosa, and Blake all attend the same summer camp, where they can cook, kayak, rock climb, and zip-line. Each child has a different favorite activity. Abigail’s favorite activity isn’t rock climbing. Oliver is afraid of heights. Rosa can’t do her favorite activity without a harness. Blake likes to keep his feet on the ground at all times. Can you figure out who likes what?
#11
There is a barrel with no lid and some wine in it. “This barrel of wine is more than half full,” says the woman. “No, it’s not,” says the man. “It’s less than half full.” Without any measuring implements and without removing any wine from the barrel, how can they easily determine who is correct?
#12
Five friends (Allegra, Ben, Clara, Flora, and Zach) are each allergic to something different: pollen, shellfish, bee stings, cats, or nuts. Allegra has a food allergy. Ben can play with his kitten for hours without issue (or medicine). Clara’s allergy is not related to animals. Flora has seasonal allergies. Can you figure out who is allergic to what?
#13
Four playing cards, one of each suit, lie face down on a table. They are a three, a four, a five, and a six. The cards on either side of the four are black. The club is to the right of the three but not next to it. The spade is to the left of the heart. The middle two cards add up to an even number. Neither of them is a club. Can you determine the cards’ suits and their order?
#14
The day before two days after the day before tomorrow is Saturday. What day is it today?
#15
Four people are crossing a bridge at night, so they all need a torch—but they just have one that only lasts 15 minutes. Alice can cross in one minute, Ben in two minutes, Cindy in five minutes and Don in eight minutes. No more than two people can cross at a time; and when two cross, they have to go at the slower person’s pace. How do they get across in 15 minutes?
#16
If five cats can catch five mice in five minutes, how long will it take one cat to catch one mouse?
#17
A girl meets a lion and unicorn in the forest. The lion lies every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the other days he speaks the truth. The unicorn lies on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and the other days of the week he speaks the truth. “Yesterday I was lying,” the lion told the girl. “So was I,” said the unicorn. What day is it?
#18
Jack is looking at Anne. Anne is looking at George. Jack is married, George is not, and we don’t know if Anne is married. Is a married person looking at an unmarried person?
#19
Each of five neighborhood dogs (Saber, Ginger, Nutmeg, Pepper, and Bear) is enjoying one of the following activities: getting its ears scratched, playing catch, taking a nap, burying a chew toy, and going for a walk. Pepper is either playing catch or burying a chew toy. Neither Ginger nor Saber nor Bear is on a walk. One of the dogs named after a spice is getting its ears scratched. A dog not named for a spice is playing catch. Bear is getting some exercise. Can you figure out what each pooch is doing?
#20
A person bought an item for $7, sold it for $8, bought it back for $9, and sold it for $10. How much profit did he make?
#21
Six neighborhood children (Leisha, Benito, Delia, Charlotte, Weldon, and Zina) were measured yesterday. Weldon is taller than Delia but shorter than Zina. Leisha is taller than Benito but shorter than Delia and Weldon. Benito is not the shortest. Can you put them in order of height from tallest to shortest?
#22
There are five gears connected in a row, the first one is connected to the second one, the second one is connected to the third one, and so on. If the first gear is rotating clockwise what direction is the fifth gear turning?
#23
Three men are lined up behind each other. The tallest man is in the back and can see the heads of the two in front of him; the middle man can see the one man in front of him; the man in front can’t see anyone. They are blindfolded and hats are placed on their heads, picked from three black hats and two white hats. The extra two hats are hidden and the blindfolds removed. The tallest man is asked if he knows what color hat he’s wearing; he doesn’t. The middle man is asked if he knows; he doesn’t. But the man in front, who can’t see anyone, says he knows. How does he know, and what color hat is he wearing?
#24
Daniel, Emily, Marciano, and Christina are all wearing solid-colored shirts. Their shirts are red, yellow, green, and blue. Only the person wearing blue tells the truth, while the other three lie. They make the following statements: Daniel: “Marciano is wearing red.” Emily: “Daniel is not wearing yellow.” Marciano: “Emily is wearing blue.” Christina: “I will wear blue tomorrow.” Can you determine each person’s shirt color, and whether we can expect to see Christina in blue tomorrow?
#25
A bad guy is playing Russian roulette with a six-shooter revolver. He puts in one bullet, spins the chambers and fires at you, but no bullet comes out. He gives you the choice of whether or not he should spin the chambers again before firing a second time. Should he spin again?
#26
A joint Father’s Day and graduation party is being thrown for Michael, Ken, James, Alberto, Elias, and Stephanie. Three of them are newly minted high school graduates. The other three are their dads. Stephanie went to the senior prom with Michael’s son. Elias and James played on the school’s baseball team. One of them is Alberto’s son. Michael and Elias are not related. Can you match the high school graduates to their fathers at this joint celebration?
#27
Five people were eating apples, A finished before B, but behind C. D finished before E, but behind B. What was the finishing order?
#28
Susan and Lisa decided to play tennis against each other. They bet $1 on each game they played. Susan won three bets and Lisa won $5. How many games did they play?
#29
There are three crates, one with apples, one with oranges, and one with both apples and oranges mixed. Each crate is closed and labeled with one of three labels: Apples, Oranges, or Apples and Oranges. The label maker broke and labeled all of the crates incorrectly. How could you pick just one fruit from one crate to figure out what’s in each crate?
#30
A teacher writes six words on a board: “cat dog has max dim tag.” She gives three students, Albert, Bernard and Cheryl each a piece of paper with one letter from one of the words. Then she asks, “Albert, do you know the word?” Albert immediately replies yes. She asks, “Bernard, do you know the word?” He thinks for a moment and replies yes. Then she asks Cheryl the same question. She thinks and then replies yes. What is the word?
#31
Ruby and Lewis are expecting… Triplets! They already know what they will name their three children, but they aren’t sharing the names until the babies are born. For now, this is all they’ll say: · All three babies are boys. · Their names are six letters long and anagrams of one another. · Their names include both of their parents’ initials, but none of the other letters in their parents’ first names. What will Ruby and Lewis name their triplets?
#32
A man has 53 socks in his drawer: 21 identical blue, 15 identical black and 17 identical red. The lights are out and he is completely in the dark. How many socks must he take out to make 100 percent certain he has at least one pair of black socks?
#33
You have five boxes in a row numbered 1 to 5, in which a cat is hiding. Every night he jumps to an adjacent box, and every morning you have one chance to open a box to find him. How do you win this game of hide and seek?
#34
The Reds, the Grays, the Blues, and the Blacks have a round-robin tournament. Each team plays each other team once, for a total of six games. The Blacks won more games than the Blues. The Grays lost more games than the Blues. The Reds tied the Blacks (this was the only tie in the tournament). Who won the game between the Reds and the Blues?
#35
At the Pet Show recently I noticed that all except two of the entries were cats, all except two were dogs, and all except two were fish. How many of each animal were at the Pet Show?
#36
There are three people (Alex, Ben and Cody), one of whom is a knight, one a knave, and one a spy. The knight always tells the truth, the knave always lies, and the spy can either lie or tell the truth. Alex says: “Cody is a knave.” Ben says: “Alex is a knight.” Cody says: “I am the spy.” Who is the knight, who the knave, and who the spy?
#37
Let’s pretend we’re on the metric system and use kilograms instead of pounds to give us a starting base number of 100. Four people (Alex, Brook, Chris and Dusty) want to cross a river in a boat that can only carry 100kg. Alex weighs 90kg, Brook weighs 80kg, Chris weighs 60kg and Dusty weighs 40kg, and they have 20kg of supplies. How do they get across?
#38
George, William, John, Abe, and Millard have their birthdays on consecutive days, all between Monday and Friday. George’s birthday is as many days before Millard’s and William’s is after Abe’s. John is two days older than Abe. Millard’s birthday is on Thursday. Can you figure out whose birthday is on each day?
#39
Suppose there is this little town with a finite numer of people: · No two inhabitants have exactly the same number of hairs. · No inhabitant has exactly 409 hairs. · There are more inhabitants than there are hairs on the head of any inhabitant. So, what is the largest possible number of inhabitants in that little town?
#40
There are three bags, each containing two marbles. Bag A contains two white marbles, Bag B contains two black marbles, and Bag C contains one white marble and one black marble. You pick a random bag and take out one marble, which is white. What is the probability that the remaining marble from the same bag is also white?
