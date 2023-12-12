5 Underrated Christmas Movies You Need to Watch

Christmas movies are graced with a unique charm that many movies don’t possess. As the holiday season comes around every year, many Christmas films are rewatched by moviegoers attempting to get into the Christmas spirit. As a result, many iconic Christmas movies like Home Alone have continued to grow in popularity.
Although there are certain movies that manage to remain in their top tier positions amongst an array of Christmas classics, there are some that are unjustly overlooked. In this list, we will dive into 5 Christmas movies that have gone under the radar somewhat. Although they may not be considered Christmas classics, these movies boast dazzling Christmas spirit, making for wholesome festive viewing.
5. Deck the Halls (2006)
Deck the Halls, a Christmas comedy from 2006, follows the story of two neighbors, Steve Finch (Matthew Broderick) and Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito), as they engage in a hilarious and outrageous competition to create the most impressive and elaborate Christmas light display. As the Christmas season approaches, Buddy moves into the town of Cloverdale and decides to adorn his house with so many lights that it can be seen from space. Steve, a Christmas fanatic, is not impressed by Buddy’s antics and becomes determined to outshine him and regain his title as the King of Christmas.
Despite the film not receiving as much attention or recognition as other holiday movies, Deck the Halls offers a delightful viewing experience. The movie particularly shines due to the dynamic chemistry between DeVito and Broderick, who expertly bring their characters to life. While the film leans more towards slapstick humor, it also incorporates heartwarming family undertones, ultimately reminding viewers of the importance of love, friendship, and unity during the Christmas season.
Watch the Deck the Halls on Disney+ Now
4. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
Christmas with the Kranks is an underrated Christmas movie that deserves more recognition during the holiday season. Based on the book Skipping Christmas by John Grisham, the film follows the hilarious story of Luther and Nora Krank (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis), a couple who decide to skip Christmas and embark on a tropical vacation instead. However, as they try to evade the pressures of the festive season, their plan is soon met with disapproval from their neighbors, leading to unexpected twists and turns. What’s more, the two must scramble when their daughter decides last minute to come home for Christmas. Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis shine together on screen, effortlessly balancing slapstick humor with a heartwarming portrayal of the holiday spirit. Their chemistry commands the screen, making for plenty of laugh-out-loud moments while also delivering a genuine warmth that captures the essence of the Christmas season.
Watch Christmas with the Kranks on Netflix Now
3. Fred Claus (2007)
Like the other underrated Christmas movies on this list, Fred Claus deserves a lot more holiday cheer than it gets. Serving up a heartwarming holiday feel, Fred Claus tells a truly unique story, setting it apart from other movies in the genre. The plot focuses on Fred Claus (Vince Vaughn), who is Santa Claus’s older brother. Unlike his brother, Fred has always struggled to find his place in the world, living in the shadow of Santa’s iconic status. However, when Fred finds himself in need of money, he reluctantly turns to Santa for help.
Santa agrees to help his brother, but only if Fred comes to the North Pole to work in the toy shop and help prepare for Christmas. As Fred immerses himself in the magical world of Santa’s workshop, he begins to realize the true meaning of Christmas and finds redemption for his past mistakes. With humor, heart, and Vince Vaughn’s signature charm, Fred Claus offers a fresh take on the holiday movie genre and can be enjoyed by adults and children alike.
Watch Fred Claus on Prime Video Now
2. While You Were Sleeping (1995)
While You Were Sleeping is an endearing romantic comedy and underrated Christmas movie from 1995. The plot revolves around Lucy (Sandra Bullock), a lonely transit worker with a secret crush on a handsome regular commuter, Peter. When Peter falls onto the train tracks and slips into a coma, Lucy saves his life, leading his family to mistakenly believe she is his fiancée. Caught in a web of lies, Lucy finds herself drawn closer to Peter’s charming brother, Jack (Bill Pullman).
Sandra Bullock’s portrayal of Lucy showcases her exceptional talent, with her heartwarming, infectious charm and striking charisma capturing the hearts of audiences. While You Were Sleeping received a warm reception, both critically and commercially, further solidifying Sandra Bullock’s rise to stardom after her success in Speed. However, despite the film’s delightful Christmas setting, it has strangely not garnered the recognition as the Christmas classic it deserves to be, likely due to its broader appeal beyond the holiday season.
Watch While You Were Sleeping on Disney+ Now
1. Trading Places (1983)
Trading Places, a classic comedy from John Landis, never fails to deliver thanks to its uproarious plot. The film follows the unexpected and hilarious trading of lives between a Wall Street executive, played by a young Dan Aykroyd, and a streetwise hustler, portrayed by the commanding Eddie Murphy. Their lives are irrevocably flipped, leading to a wild chain of events that could only be described as utter chaos. This comedic masterpiece catapulted both Aykroyd and Murphy to the height of their careers and rightfully received critical acclaim. However, what makes Trading Places even more charming is its backdrop set around the Christmas period. Despite its festive setting, the film is often overlooked as a Christmas classic. Yet, with its clever writing, brilliant performances, and unmatchable hilarity, Trading Places deserves a prominent place alongside fellow adult Christmas movies like the iconic Die Hard.
Watch Trading Places on Apple TV+ Now
