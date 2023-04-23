10 Things You Don’t Know About Matilda’s Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito rose to prominence in the late 70s and has been at the forefront of acting since then. His talent, versatility, longevity, and impressive body of work have all contributed to his status as one of the greatest actors of his time. He’s been a fixture in Hollywood for four decades, and during that time, he’s worked with the biggest names in the business.
Throughout his career, Danny has acted in countless films and TV shows such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Twins, Batman Returns, and Matilda. Even more, he has directed and produced his own projects, making a lasting impression on audiences around the world. Altogether, DeVito is known for his unique style of comedy and commitment to making a difference in the world. These are 10 facts you didn’t know about the star.
1. He’s A Scorpio
Danny DeVito was born on November 17, 1944 in Neptune, New Jersey to Daniel DeVito Snr and Julia DeVito (née Moccello). Altogether, he’s of Italo-Albanian descent but was raised in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The star was raised Catholic and even attended a Catholic boarding school.
2. His First Notable Role Was In The TV Show Taxi
In 1978 a TV show called Taxi took the world by storm. DeVito was cast as the short, scrappy, and scene-stealing dispatcher. Needless to say, he brought a level of humor, heart, and intensity to the character that was truly unmatched. So naturally, Taxi quickly became a fan favorite, and DeVito’s performance as Louie earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.
3. Danny DeVito Is One Of The Most Casted Actors
Danny DeVito has certainly kept himself busy in Hollywood over the years. He’s been acting since the 1970s and has managed to rack up an impressive number of roles. One of the reasons DeVito has been able to play so many roles is because of his incredible versatility as an actor. He’s equally skilled at drama and comedy, and he’s played a wide range of characters – from the lovable Louie De Palma to the ruthless Penguin in Batman Returns. With over 100 credits, it’s safe to say he’s one of the highest casted actors in Hollywood.
4. Danny DeVito Co-founded Jersey Films With His Ex-wife
It all started in the early 1990s when DeVito and Rhea Perlman were looking for a way to create their own content. So, they decided to start their own production company, called Jersey Films, after their home state of New Jersey. The company quickly became known for producing films that pushed boundaries and took risks. Some of their most successful projects include Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, and Out of Sight. They also branched out into TV production with projects like Reno 911! and The Jersey Shore.
5. Danny DeVito Has Voiced Tons Of Characters
Danny DeVito has lent his distinctive voice to some of the most memorable characters in animated movies and TV shows. He played the grumpy Lorax in The Lorax and Philoctetes in Disney’s Hercules. It’d be impossible to forget his role as Mr. Swackhammer in Space Jam. Danny has also voiced characters in Family Guy, The Simpsons, and My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, just to name a few. He has a real talent for bringing animated characters to life and adding his unique flair to their personalities.
6. He’s Separated After Over Thirty Years Of Marriage
Danny and his wife married in 1982, but after 30 years of marriage, they announce their separation in October 2012. The couple briefly reconciled but ultimately decided to separate for good in March 2017. Though the pair don’t seem to be in the mood to live as man and wife, they stated they’d never get divorced. They have three children together, Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace DeVito, and Jacob DeVito.
7. Danny DeVito Is A Vegetarian
Here’s an interesting tidbit, the star is a committed vegetarian. He’s passionate about healthy living and has spoken out about the benefits of a vegetarian diet for both personal and environmental reasons. Danny DeVito’s love for vegetarian food is so strong that he even founded a restaurant called Danny DeVito’s Jersey Tomato. Unfortunately, the restaurant has since closed, but his love for vegetarian food lives on.
8. He’s In A One Direction Music Video
Add music videos to DeVito’s forte because he was in One Direction‘s Steal My Girl video. He played the role of a wacky director in charge of creating the perfect music video for the band. Naturally, he brought his trademark humor and quirkiness to the role. From directing the band on a beach to leading them through a desert, he makes it a truly unforgettable music video experience.
9. Danny DeVito Once Owned A Limo Company
DeVito was apparently inspired by his role in the movie Get Shorty, where he played a Hollywood producer who owned a limo company. The company called DeVito Limousine quickly became a hit in the industry. While it did have a reputation for providing top-notch service, it didn’t hurt that the company was owned by a Hollywood A-lister.
10. He Was Honored With A Lifetime Achievement Award.
Danny DeVito is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. Therefore, it is no surprise that he’s been honored with numerous awards throughout his career. One of the most prestigious awards he’s received is a lifetime achievement award. It recognizes his incredible contributions to the entertainment industry over the years. Receiving a lifetime achievement award is a testament to the incredible talent and hard work that DeVito has put in over the years.
