Kyle Lowder: What Has The Days of Our Lives Alum Been Up To?

After several years of entertaining television audiences as a soap opera star, Kyle Lowder has blazed a trail on another career path. The American entertainer began his acting career on Days of Our Lives in 2000, garnering acclaim and an Emmy nomination for his performance. He later joined the cast of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful in 2007 and spent the next four years portraying Rick Forrester.
In 2023, Lowder announced a new phase in his career on Instagram. The Days of Our Lives alum is currently making waves in broadcast journalism after several years of acting on the stage and screen. Explore further details about Lowder’s career trajectory in the entertainment industry as the two-time Emmy-nominated performer explores a new horizon.
Kyle Lowder Co-anchors The Morning News For CBS Affiliate KTVN
In June 2023, Kyle Lowder began a new job as co-anchor of the morning news for KTVN in Reno, Nevada. He took to Instagram to share his new career venture with fans who miss seeing him on daytime shows like Days of Our Lives. Lowder made the career switch after 23 years of entertaining audiences on stage and screen as an actor. In addition to his job with the KTVN team, Lowder is a brand ambassador for Tahoe Luxury Properties.
He Studied Drama In College
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States on August 27, 1980, Lowder spent most of his formative years in New York. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, New York in 1998. Lowder was an athlete in high school where he participated in track and gymnastics. He was also his high school football team quarterback and can do a standing backflip.
After high school, Kyle Lowder enrolled in the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University to study drama. However, he couldn’t complete his BFA program as he moved to Los Angeles in his sophomore year. He made the move in the early 2000s following an invitation to attend a talent showcase in LA. While working on launching his acting career, Lowder signed with fashion brands Abercrombie & Fitch and Speedo. Shortly after his relocation, he landed a career-defining role on Days of Our Lives.
Kyle Lowder Played Two Roles On Days of Our Lives
Kyle Lowder secured a three-year deal to play Brady Black on Days of Our Lives in August 2000. His portrayal of Brady on the NBC soap opera earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination after three years on the show. During his stint on Days of Our Lives, Lowder appeared as himself on Friends season 9 in 2003. On September 15, 2005, Lowder made his last appearance as Brady on Days of Our Lives after NBC failed to renew his contract. He appeared on one episode of the American sitcom Cuts in 2006.
With his experience in daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful cast him to play Rick Forrester in December 2006. Before Lowder, the role was played by American actor Justin Torkildsen from 1999 to 2006. On January 25, 2007, Lowder debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful and stayed with the cast until January 2011 when he announced his exit from the show. According to the actor, it was a mutual agreement between him and executive producer Brad Bell.
Kyle Lowder continued his soap adventure in the second season of DeVanity in 2012. He portrayed Andrew Regis in the soap opera web series. He played Stacee Jax in Rock of Ages at the Venetian Las Vegas in 2012. In May 2018, excited fans received news that Lowder would return to Days of Our Lives but as Rex Brady. His first episode as Rex aired on October 19, 2018. Lowder left the show in August 2019 and returned in 2023 but later left for good to focus on his job as a news anchor.
Why Did Kyle Lowder Leave Days of Our Lives and When Will He Return?
From his days as Brady to portraying Rex, Kyle Lowder’s journey on Days of Our Lives has been interesting. As such, his third exit from the soap opera has led to renewed interest in the reason behind it. Lowder’s initial departure from his role as Brady after five years was linked to a desire to explore the horizon and new career opportunities. Lowder spent a few more years in acting before transitioning into broadcast journalism.
Kyle Lowder chose his new job to stay close to his daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Arianne Zucker. Nevertheless, a spokesperson for the show confirmed to Soap Opera Digest that Lowder is set to reprise his role as Rex in episodes of Days of Our Lives scheduled for release in 2025. Read more on the Rex Brady return to Days of Our Lives.
