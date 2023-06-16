Renowned for playing sordid, eccentric, and offbeat personalities, James Spader crept into prominence in the mid-80s through unforgettable performances in supporting film roles. Spader first turned heads with his portrayal of a wealthy playboy named Steff in the teen rom-com Pretty Pink which would later rise to cult status. The role solidified his status in the “Brat Pack,” and he would go on to play similar roles into the 90s.
While Spader continued to excel in film, he later shifted his focus to television, where he has garnered significant recognition and critical acclaim. His performances in shows such as The Practice, Boston Legal, The Office, and the popular crime drama The Blacklist on NBC have garnered him widespread praise. Although Spader maintains a private persona, we have unearthed some lesser-known facts about him for your learning pleasure.
1. He was friends with John F. Kennedy, Jr.
Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Spader had a somewhat nomadic educational experience during his youth. He attended The Pike School in Andover, where his mother taught, and later moved on to the Brooks School in North Andover, where his father was a teacher. It was during this time that Spader crossed paths with John F. Kennedy, Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy, as both attended Phillips Academy simultaneously. The two forged a friendship during their time together. Sadly, Kennedy, Jr. met a tragic end in 1999.
2. Acting Was Originally Not A Part of His Career Aspirations
As a teenager, James Spader took on a variety of odd jobs, including working as a bartender, yoga coach, stable boy, meat truck driver, and loading railroad cars to make ends meet. At that time, his primary goal was to pursue a career as an NYPD police officer, and acting served as just one of the jobs he undertook to support himself financially. It wasn’t until he began earning a sufficient income from acting that he started to consider it as a profession seriously. Consequently, Spader made the decision to drop out of school and enroll in an acting school in New York.
3. He Once Took A Break From Acting To Focus on His Family
Spader’s commitment to shielding his family from the public eye reflects the immense value he places on their well-being. When his career was flourishing, Spader made the conscious choice to take a hiatus from acting in order to prioritize the upbringing of his sons. During this period, he declined numerous acting opportunities, opting only for roles that would provide enough income to meet his family’s financial obligations.
4. James Spader Won an Emmy Thrice For The Same Role in Two TV Shows
Upon his return from his hiatus, James Spader made a striking entrance into the television landscape. Among his notable and enduring portrayals is that of the charismatic and morally ambiguous lawyer Alan Shore. Initially introduced in the final season of The Practice, Shore’s character seamlessly transitioned to the spin-off series Boston Legal. Spader’s exceptional performance as Alan Shore garnered him the prestigious Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, firstly during his tenure on The Practice, before he went on to secure two more Emmy Awards while portraying Shore in Boston Legal.
5. James Spader is the voice of Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron
One significant fact about James Spader that might elude many is that he has been involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spader is the voice behind Ultron, the supervillain and the main antagonist of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel later disclosed that in addition to voicing Ultron, Spader also performed motion capture for the character.
6. James Spader Shares A Son With His Alien Hunter Co-star, Leslie Stefanson
In 2002, James Spader started dating his co-star from Alien Hunter, Leslie Stefanson. Two years after their relationship began, he filed for divorce from his first wife, Victoria Kheel, a set decorator whom he had met when he initially relocated to New York. In 2008, Spader and Stefanson welcomed a son named Nathaneal. Stefanson eventually made a career shift from acting to pursue her passion as a sculptor, taking a step away from the spotlight.
7. James Spader Has Been Diagnosed with OCD
In a Rolling Stones interview, Spader candidly revealed that he’s been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, acknowledging the challenges they bring. He emphasized his reliance on specific routines, which can lead to addictive behaviors due to their entrenched nature. However, in his work, this manifests as a beneficial quality, as he exhibits obsessive attention to detail and fixation. This meticulousness ensures that nothing escapes his notice, enhancing the quality of his work. Spader admitted that he is not particularly easygoing, acknowledging the impact of his personality traits on his overall demeanor.