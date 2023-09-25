Baby Keem: Rising Star in the Hip-Hop Industry

The Black Panther and Lion King soundtracks are just two of this rapper’s most popular works. Baby Keem is an award-winning rapper who is known for his collaborations and contributions to the body of work of other artists. While he might be young, as his name implies, Baby Keem is a rising star who has continued to show why he is a force to contend with.
In his short career, he has quickly established himself as a strong rapper. He has achieved this by making the most of each opportunity to showcase his craft. All of which has turned out to be great for him.
Baby Keem’s Career Can Be Traced To His Childhood
Baby Keem was born Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr. on October 22, 2000, in Carson California. The rapper has managed to keep information about his family away from the limelight. However, he has spoken extensively about the ways he got introduced to music, even as a child.
In an interview with The Rap Pack, Baby Keem spoke about growing up in a family of people who loved music. This defined his love for the art and as he grew older, he started looking forward to making music. In the interview, he references Kanye West’s 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak as the main driving force for his decision to get into music. An interesting fact from his childhood is that he owned streaming channels on YouTube where he streamed games he played and sometimes encouraged his fans from the early days of his music to play along with him.
How Did Baby Keem Become Famous?
Baby Keem like many young rappers and artists started his career with SoundCloud. Baby Keem has been a professional artist since he was 17 and his SoundCloud account features songs that go back as far as 2017. Some of his early songs were also produced by him.
By 2018, he had released his first mixtape, The Sound of a Bad Habit. This mixtape was produced by Cardo, who also worked on his second mixtape, Die For My Bitch which was released in 2019. Before the release of his second mixtape, he had worked on the 2018 Black Panther album then the next year he was on Lion King: The Gift. One of the defining factors for Baby Keem’s success has been the fact that he is cousins with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
In 2020, Baby Keem started to experience mainstream success and it started with his work with Kendrick who launched his company in partnership with Dave Free. That same year, he was included in the prestigious XXL’s Freshman class. By the end of that year, Baby Keem had started to experience mainstream success with many other releases.
What Is Baby Keem’s Style?
Baby Keem like many other artists has a distinct style. The more impressive thing about his work is the fact that he started to hone his style at a young age. Baby Keem mostly does Hip-hop but he also makes songs that fit the Trap genre and songs that can be described as being Alternative Hip-hop.
This kind of style has been influenced by a slew of other talented rappers. He has described Kid Cudi as one of his favourite artists. Kanye West, Mike Will Made-It and Metro Boomin of the Across The Spider-Verse album are some of his other influences. Baby Keem has been able to draw influences from the music his family listened to and from the aforementioned artists to create a style that is unique and peculiar to him. A style that has contributed to the success he enjoys to date.
Baby Keem Has Collaborated With A Number Of Artists
Collaborations are an important part of the music industry, particularly for Hip-Hop. This is something that Baby Keem seems to understand deeply. A lot of the work that the young artist has done has been with other people.
His collaboration has taken on a number of faces, including working with the same producers to achieve the same kind of sound. However, he is most notably known for being featured in other rap songs. He was featured on the 2021 “Family Ties” with Kendrick Lamar. This performance was awarded the He worked on Jay Rock’s Redemption album and on Schoolboy Q’s Crash Talk. Other artists he has worked with are Travis Scott, Don Tolliver and Kanye West. Additionally, his collaborations have added to his success as an artist. For his work on “Family Ties” he was one of the winners for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. His work with Kanye West and his later work with Kendrick Lamar also garnered Grammy nominations.