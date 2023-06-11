The animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is already shaping up to be one of the best films of the summer, of the year, and as a major pop culture event. Not only does it feature a host of new characters, but it also boasts a soundtrack that’s both nostalgic and cutting-edge. With its great soundtrack, excellent storyline, and captivating plot, it is easy to see why this considered one of the best superhero movies.
Across the Spider-Verse has so many cameos, it is almost hard to keep up with all the people that make up its large and talented cast. What’s interesting is that the sequel had the time to keep up a tradition started in the first movie, Into the Spider-Verse, which is to include voice cameos from artists who worked on the soundtrack. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse features the talents of the man who worked on the film’s soundtrack Metro Boomin.
Post Malone & Metro Boomin Had Cameos in Spider-Verse
In the first Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the passers-by admires a multiversal anomaly in the street, saying “I think it is a Banksy”. This line is said by Post Malone, who is making reference to one of the greatest street artists of all time. Post Malone also happens to be one of the artists who worked on the film’s soundtrack. This same line is repeated after the first major fight in Across the Universe. Calling back to the first film and Malone’s cameo.
In Across the Universe, record producer, Metro Boomin, worked on the film’s soundtrack and as a plus, he also voices one of the many Spider-People. When Miles Morales begins his race away from O’Hara and back home to save his father, Metro’s Spiderman delivers a pretty important and funny line which just adds to the film’s humour and the drama at the time. He tells Morales there is nowhere to run right before Morales jumps through the window.
Music Has Always Been A Significant Part of the Spider-Verse
From the first film of the Spider-Verse, it has been clear that music plays an important role in not just setting the tone for the actions in the film but also in the lives of the character. Miles Morales spends a lot of his time listening to music while walking to school and doing schoolwork. In addition to encapsulating the essence of his stories, music was also used to amplify his adventures. The music in the films was created not only to match Mile’s taste but also to appeal to the audience.
The work that was done on these soundtracks for the first and second films have turned out to be very successful for the musicians who worked on the soundtrack. The lead song on the previous film’s soundtrack is one of the artists’ most successful songs. The hope is that the same happens with the soundtrack for Across the Spider-Verse as a lot of work was put into making songs that match some of the songs from the previous soundtracks.