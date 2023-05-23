9 Things You Didn’t Know About The Office’s Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper is a talented writer, comedian, and actress. She’s most known for her roles in legendary sitcoms The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Beyond that, she’s played some iconic supporting roles in Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street. She often plays quirky, optimistic characters, which is why her characters are always fan favorites.
Kemper has been active in Hollywood for a long time. She has made her mark across TV, movies, comedic sketches and improv. But there’s so much more to her than these fascinating projects. So here are nine facts you didn’t know about Ellie Kemper.
1. Ellie Kemper Originally Auditioned for Parks and Recreation
Before she became a part of the main ensemble on The Office, Kemper actually originally auditioned for the role in Parks and Recreation but didn’t get it. Since these two shows had the same creative team (Michael Schur and Greg Daniels), she was offered to audition for a supporting role on The Office. One thing led to another, and Kemper ended up playing Erin Hannon, the secretary filling in for Pam in Dunder Mifflin.
2. Jon Hamm Was Her Drama Teacher in High School
Another interesting fact about Ellie Kemper is her connection to Jon Hamm. The legendary actor was actually her high school drama teacher in Missouri, with whom she also appeared in a school play and later in Bridesmaids. She shared her experience working with Hamm in her Elle interview. She said, “He was a great teacher, and he was leading our comedy and improv classes, so he taught me the greatest lesson for a comedian, which is that when you’re performing onstage—or, really, in a lot of life—and someone throws something crazy at you, you just have to say, “Yes, and.” And build on it. Just say yes and go for it.”
3. She Was a Contributing Writer for The Onion
Other than a successful acting career, Ellie Kemper also has an astonishing writing experience. She’s a gifted writer who used to be a contributing writer for the national satirical newspaper The Onion. She also wrote for McSweeney’s and HuffPost.
4. She Attended Princeton University
When it comes to college experience, Kemper is truly one of the lucky ones. She attended the prestigious Princeton University and graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. During her time there, she played on Princeton’s national championship field hockey team but then decided to quit to focus on theatre.
5. Ellie Kemper Is Married to Writer Michael Koman
Kemper has been happily married to a fellow writer Michael Koman. They got married in 2012 and now have two sons together. Koman is a successful comedy writer with an impressive portfolio as well. He wrote for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for seven years and worked as co-creator, writer, and executive producer for the docu-reality comedy television series Nathan for You.
6. Her Role in The Office Was Initially Written for Only Four Episodes
Another interesting facts about Ellie Kemper is that she wasn’t supposed to stick around in The Office. Her role as Erin was actually written for only four episodes, but she did such a masterful job that the creators decided to keep her. She got signed as a series regular in season 6. Kemper said, “I hate to say it because it sounds hopeless, but a lot of this does come down to luck. And once that comes your way, you better be ready and have done your homework. If the story had gone as planned, and my character Erin had stayed on for just four episodes as the temporary receptionist, who knows what would have happened from there.”
7. The Role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Was Written Specifically for Her
Ellie Kemper starred in the iconic comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt written by Tina Fey. Interestingly enough, the role was actually written specifically for Kemper. Fey told E! News, “The whole show came about because NBC said, ‘Would you guys ever want to write a show for Ellie Kemper?’ And we were like, ‘Yes!’ Because we were big fans of hers from The Office and Bridesmaids…. And the thing that we sort of focused in on her was that she has this kind of this sunniness, but also this strength.”
8. Her Sister Was One of the Writers on The Office
Talent runs in the family. Kemper’s little sister, Carrie Kemper, is also a skilled writer. They both worked on The Office at the same time but in different roles. Carrie Kemper wrote the episodes “Ultimatum”, “Spooked,” and “The Whale.”
9. Ellie Kemper Has a Background in Improv
Kemper developed a passion for theater and improvisational comedy early on in her career. In fact, during her time at Princeton University, Ellie Kemper was a member of the improv comedy troupe Quipfire, known for its elaborate pranks. She also participated in the People’s Improv Theatre and the city troupe of the Upright Citizens Brigade.
