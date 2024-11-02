Emily Schulman Bio: From Child Actress to Acting Instructor

Emily Schulman was barely out of diapers when she began her journey to fame. She appeared in numerous commercials as a child performer and made her film debut in the mid-1980s. After her professional acting debut, Schulman continued to play significant roles on television, appearing in Small Wonder (1986-1989) as Harriet Brindle and Christy (1994-1995) as Ruby Mae Morrison. Schulman enjoyed a successful career in the ’80s and ’90s but her time in the spotlight didn’t last long.
Despite having a great start as an actress, Emily Schulman chose to work away from the cameras after a decade of acting. Schulman expanded her horizon in a different career path and has not been seen on the screen since 1995 following her career shift. This article explores Schulman’s career journey from her budding days as a child performer and what she has been up to since her last television role.
Emily Schulman Began Appearing In Commercials at Age Two
Named Emily Hope Schulman at birth, the former child performer was born on August 17, 1977, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Her parents and other family members are not known to the public. However, they supported her career from an early age. Shulman displayed her knack for the performing arts as a child and started acting in commercials when she was two. During this time, Schulman was seen in ads for Cascade, Kraft Singles, Body Skates, and an 80s raisin commercial for Nature’s Candy. She starred alongside Candace Cameron Bure and RJ Williams in the Cascade commercials.
By the time she clocked six, Emily Schulman had appeared in over 200 television commercials with more in the pipeline. She was a regular face on television commercials in the ’80s, thus, she was already popular before her acting career took off. Her parents helped her through the formative years of her journey to fame as she transitioned from TV commercials to movies and television shows. Shulman launched her acting career while appearing in commercials for big brands. She also worked at Acme Talent & Literary’s Commercial Division, rising to Head of the Commercial Department in January 1995.
Emily Schulman Made Her Acting Debut In 1985
After putting in several years as a commercial actress, Emily Schulman landed her first television role in 1984 as Dick Christie on Small Wonder. She appeared in all 96 episodes of the show from 1985 to 1989 which became her best-known role as an actress. Schulman also joined the cast of Hotel season 2 in 1985 as a guest star in one episode. In 1987, Schulman portrayed Brenda Bilinski in a guest appearance on ABC’s Mr. Belvedere.
Soon, Emily Schulman made her feature film debut, playing the title role in the 1989 film Caddie Woodlawn and Tiffany Honigman in Troop Beverly Hills. She also garnered television credits on the American sitcoms Knight & Daye as Chris Escobar and ALF as Girl. Schulman started the 1990s with two guest roles on The Wonder Years as Susan and Afterschool Special as Anna.
In 1994, Schulman began appearing on the CBS period drama series Christy as Ruby Mae Morrison alongside her Troop Beverly Hills co-star Kellie Martin. From 1994 to 1995, Shulman appeared in 20 episodes of the series and reprised the role in the TV movie of the same name. Christy marked the last acting role Schulman played on television before she made a career shift that took her off the radar.
She Currently Works Behind the Cameras
Emily Schulman’s acting career ended in her teens as she chose a different career path. She was 17 when she decided to work behind the cameras without leaving the entertainment industry. In January 1995, she was made the head of the Commercial Department at Acme Talent & Literary, a position she maintained until 2008. After 13 years with Acme Talent & Literary, Schulman became an acting coach in Connecticut.
Where Is Emily Schupman Now?
The former child actress is still dedicated to training the next generation of screen stars. As of August 2020, Schulman was still teaching acting in Connecticut where she resides with her husband and children. Schulman has been married to Derek Webster since 2002 and they have four children named Lasarina Hope, Maev Joy, Colm Ivan, and Lochlan Troy. The Family of six often stays away from the spotlight and media attention. Also, none of Schulman’s children has followed her footsteps in the performing arts. Here’s what Tiffany Brissett from Small Wonder has been up to.
Follow Us