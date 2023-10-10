Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Weddings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have always turned heads. With Kardashian’s fame as a key member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Barker’s iconic status in the rock scene, their union was bound to make waves. So, when news broke that not one, but three wedding celebrations were in store, fans were buzzing with anticipation.
Now, why three weddings? What made this couple decide to mark their love in such a distinct way? The Kardashians are known for their larger-than-life celebrations, but this seemed on a whole new level. This guide digs into the whirlwind romance of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and extracts a closer look at their unforgettable wedding moments. Let’s get started.
Why Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married Three Times?
The couple’s decision to get married thrice is a testament to their unique love story and the desire to celebrate it in varied, meaningful ways. Their first spontaneous elopement was in Las Vegas, right after the Grammy Awards — highlighting their spontaneous nature. The Santa Barbara courthouse wedding after that was their legal union. Then there was the grand Italian castle affair. So from their spontaneous decision to get married in Las Vegas, to their lawful binding, followed by an event where they could celebrate with grandeur along with their friends and family, it makes the perfect sense.
Each Ceremony’s Unique Splendor and Highlights
In the trio of wedding ceremonies celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and their romantic union, each event had its fair share of unforgettable moments. The Las Vegas elopement was a whirlwind of spontaneity, taking place around 2 a.m. post-Grammy Awards. The bright lights of Sin City and an Elvis impersonator set the stage, but it was the unintentional naming blunder — calling Kourtney “Khloé” — that made it all humorous and memorable.
The Santa Barbara courthouse wedding, in contrast, was a more understated affair. It was set against the serene backdrop of this coastal city with an intimate setting. Finally, it was the Italian castle wedding that was truly worthy of the couple. The historical venue, combined with the allure of European elegance, set the scene for an affair to remember. From the bride’s exquisite Dolce & Gabbana dresses to the groom’s calming pre-wedding yacht dive — everything was as exciting as it could be. “Because I was nervous… I went and like, jumped off like the roof of a boat, less than an hour before we got married,” Barker reflected on an adrenaline-filled moment about how he was super nervous before the wedding.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Wardrobe Choices
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fashion choices for their weddings events were a blend of tradition, glamour, and personal sentiment. For their Italian wedding, the bride donned multiple standout Dolce & Gabbana ensembles. She made a statement upon arrival in a sheer maroon bodycon dress, later transitioning to an iconic black mini dress with an image of Mother Mary. However, the showstopper was her silk lace and satin mini dress for the ceremony, paired with a hand-embroidered veil inspired by one of Barker’s tattoos. The groom wore a bespoke black wool tuxedo, with refined silk satin details.
Where Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first exchanged vows in a Las Vegas chapel. They then had a legal ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse. Their grand wedding celebration took place at Castello Brown in Portofino. The festivities concluded with a lavish after-party at Dolce & Gabbana’s Villa in San Bartolomeo.
The Star-Studded Affair and Memorable Guest Appearances
Kardashian wedding and it won’t be a hub for the stars to catch up? Can’t happen, won’t happen. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding guest list (at the final event) was a testament to the couple’s wide-reaching influence in both the entertainment and music industries. Among the notable attendees were close family members, fellow celebrities, and influential figures in the entertainment world.
At the reception and after-party, first, it was Andrea Bocelli‘s serenade of “I Found My Love in Portofino,” which set a romantic ambiance. Later on, Machine Gun Kelly surprised guests with an impromptu performance of “Bloody Valentine,” with Megan Fox cheering him on. The Barker and Kardashian-Jenner clans united on the dance floor and danced off. Kylie Jenner‘s shared clips on her social media hinted at the delicious Italian fare of the night, including freshly made pasta and delectable made-to-order cannolis.