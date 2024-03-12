Who Is Guy Remmers? Meet The Buccaneers’ Star

Guy Remmers rendered such a groundbreaking performance on The Buccaneers it’s hard to believe he is new to the acting business. The East London-based actor fell in love with the performing arts in his teens and spent enough time sharpening his skills before his debut screen role in 2020. It took another three years to land his breakout role that skyrocketed him to international stardom.
Aside from his perfect depiction of ‘England’s most eligible bachelor’, Theo, Duke of Tintagel on The Buccaneers, Guy Remmers has appeared in a few other projects, both on and off the screen with more in the pipeline. He has also nurtured a modeling career that took him to different countries. From his rebellious days as a teenager to discovering where his forte lies, here’s a rundown of the life and career of Guy Remmers.
How Old Is Guy Remmers?
The enigmatic actor has not shared his birthday but he was born in 1995. A British national, Remmers was born in Bristol, in the United Kingdom where he was raised. However, the actor is from a mixed background that comprises New Zealand from his paternal side and Welsh from his mother. Remmers is the only child of his parents and not growing up with siblings is something he could relate to when he played the Duke of Tintagel. He also shares the prince’s love for painting and swimming.
Guy Remmers Wasn’t the Best Student in His Teens
Guy Remmers has shared that he is dyslexic and was very frustrated in school. He attended Fairfield School until the age of 16 before he was kicked out for his numerous rebellious acts. He remembers buying all the tickets to his school’s graduation event and selling them to make a profit. This and more contributed to his expulsion from the school.
According to the actor, he struggled academically and school was pretty tough because of his dyslexic condition. Fortunately, acting saved him and the only GCSE he passed was in drama. He joined the drama class in high school and fell in love with telling stories and performing in school plays. After playing his first role as policeman Smolsky in Bugsy Malone, Remmers decided to become a professional actor.
His Acting Career Began on Stage
After getting kicked out of high school, Guy Remmers decided to carve a career out of acting. He enrolled at The Bristol Old Vic to get formally trained. Remmers was 17 when he auditioned for a role in the play The Grandfathers at the Bristol Old Vic. The play was later transferred to The Shed at the Royal National Theatre in 2015 where a talent agent spotted him in action. A modeling career ensued afterward, taking him to cities like Milan, Paris, and London. Remmers’ modeling days exposed him to parties and high fashion.
While he made his professional acting debut at the Royal National Theatre, Guy Remmers’ talent was further highlighted when he took his acting career to the screen in 2020. His debut screen role was as Dan in the short film – Lessons (2020). Remmers solidified his versatility as an actor in the 2023 Apple TV series The Buccaneers, alongside Kristine Froseth, Mia Threapleton, and Matthew Broome. His depiction of the Duke of Tintagel received widespread acclaim and shot Remmers to international recognition. He is expected to score more roles following the attention his talent is receiving.
Guy Remmers Is Dating His The Buccaneers Co-star
Guy Remmers didn’t just gain fame on The Buccaneers, he also found love. He is dating American-Norwegian actress Kristine Froseth whom he met while filming the Apple TV series. Interestingly, Froseth played his character’s love interest Nan St. George on the set of The Buccaneers. An American actress of Norwegian origin, Froseth is a more seasoned actor than Remmers. Beyond The Buccaneers, she has appeared in other notable projects such as The Society, Looking for Alaska, and the Showtime series The First Lady.
Distance is no barrier to Guy Remmers‘ relationship with Froseth as he makes regular trips to the States to see her and she also visits him in London. Their love has continued to blossom since they began dating in 2022. They both love to dance and often enjoy nights out, attending parties and festivals together. According to Remmers, he loves her energy. Here’s an in-depth look at The Buccaneers‘ cast.
