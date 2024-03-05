Meryl Streep’s Top 5 Laughter Riots, No Oscars Here Though

Oh, Meryl, Meryl, Meryl… you’ve dazzled us with your dramatic chops, but let’s not forget the times you made us snort our popcorn. For those who think Streep is all about the heavy stuff, prepare to be schooled. Here’s a toast to the queen of versatility who can tickle the funny bone without even trying for an Oscar nod. Buckle up, folks; it’s time to revisit Meryl Streep’s Top 5 Laughter Riots – no golden statuettes here, just pure, unadulterated fun.
Meryl Goes Devilishly Funny in She-Devil
Remember when Meryl Streep decided to throw caution to the wind and embrace her inner mean girl? She-Devil (1989) was that glorious moment. Critics called it
Streep’s first out and out comedy role, and boy, did she deliver. Playing a romance novelist whose life turns into a circus act of chaos, Streep chewed up the scenery with glee. The film itself was as subtle as a sledgehammer at a tea party – everything, from the operatic score to the bonkers screenplay, was delightfully over-the-top. And Meryl? She was the ringmaster of this comedic circus, showing us that yes, she can do funny with her eyes closed.
The Ageless Antics of Death Becomes Her
In Death Becomes Her (1992), Streep teamed up with Goldie Hawn for a darkly comic look at vanity and immortality. As Madeline Ashton, a fading star who’d kill for eternal youth (and practically does), Meryl gave us a performance that was equal parts hilarious and horrifying. The movie itself is like an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’ directed by Liberace – flashy, morbid, and utterly mesmerizing. And let’s face it, watching Meryl and Goldie duke it out for everlasting beauty is the kind of quality content we live for.
Miranda Priestly Slays with Sarcasm
Fast forward to 2006, and there’s Meryl slaying the fashion world one cutting remark at a time in The Devil Wears Prada. As Miranda Priestly, she delivered a masterclass in dry humor and subtle wit. Critics raved about how the film
surpasses the quality of its source novel, largely thanks to Streep’s top form performance. Anne Hathaway may have been more than holding her own, but let’s be real – it was all about Meryl’s biting sarcasm and demanding demeanor that made this role iconic.
Julia Child Brought to Life with Gusto
2009 was a big year for our lady of laughter as she stepped into the shoes (and apron) of culinary legend Julia Child in Julie & Julia. Her portrayal was so spot-on that she snagged a Golden Globe for her efforts. But let’s not kid ourselves; awards aside, it was her infectious enthusiasm and spot-on accent that made us fall in love with cooking all over again. As Meryl herself said during an acceptance speech,
I’ve played so many extraordinary women that I’m getting mistaken for one. Well, if by extraordinary you mean hilariously charming then yes, Ms. Streep, you nailed it.
Navigating Love and Laughter Post-Divorce
Last but not least on our comedic tour de Streep is It’s Complicated (2009), where she plays Jane Adler, a woman figuring out life after divorce. Critics applauded her ability to instill humor and warmth into the role – something about her performance resonated deeply with viewers tackling their own complicated relationships. It seems like playing a caring mother and successful business owner came naturally to Meryl; she made navigating post-divorce relationships look like a piece of cake… or should I say pie?
In conclusion, while Meryl Streep has shelves bending under the weight of her Oscars for dramatic roles, it’s clear that she can also serve up comedy gold. There’s something ironically delightful about how these laughter-inducing performances were overlooked by the Academy. But hey, who needs an Oscar when you’ve got audiences doubling over in their seats? Here’s to Meryl – may she continue to prove that when it comes to acting, she can indeed do it all.
