Bullet Train: The Second Trailer Will Get You Hyped Even More

If you haven’t heard of the upcoming Bullet Train movie by now, then you haven’t been keeping up with movie news. This summer blockbuster has the possibility of being the best action movie of 2022. And just keep in mind that Brad Pitt, who has been on a hot streak since he won his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, is the star of it. For those who have been following his stellar career over the years, you might not recognize him as a leading action star. He’s more on the serious side when it comes to his acting. However, he is undoubtedly talented enough to carry practically any kind of movie. I mean, the man wasn’t even the star of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and he basically carried that movie more than Leonardo DiCaprio did. That is no easy task.
Oh, but Brad Pitt won’t be the only notable name flexing his muscles in Bullet Train. He’ll have to contend with several assassins on the titular vehicle, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, and even Bad Bunny. Quite the colorful cast, isn’t it? The best part is, it doesn’t stop there. By now, you might have seen the first trailer for Bullet Train, but believe you me, this latest one tops it by a long shot.
First and foremost, Bullet Train was directed by David Leitch. As a former stunt performer and coordinator, he is the perfect choice to direct this action flick. And as a director, he has found much success. If you want a brief summary of his resume, I think you’ll be quite impressive. Just think about this for a minute: he kicked off his directing career with the 2014 action phenomenon, John Wick. He served as the co-director alongside Chad Stahelski. He is uncredited for the first John Wick, but that doesn’t matter. By now, we all know he is largely responsible for giving us that roller coster ride of a movie.
After John Wick, he served as the main director for some hit action flicks, including Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and probably his best work yet, Deadpool 2. Now if you watch the second Bullet Train trailer, you’ll get a lot of Deadpool vibes. Brad Pitt is basically a non-deformed version of Wade Wilson. He’s a highly skilled mercenary, has rotten luck, but won’t die, and he’s actually very funny. Sounds a lot like the infamous Merc with a Mouth, doesn’t it? I implore you to watch the new trailer and I know you’ll see it. If anything else, it’s just Brad Pitt showing us his versatility as an actor once again.
This second trailer is exactly what it should have been. It sets up the story, gave us a little insight on the main character, and enough action scenes to get us pumped. For a movie like this, you need something to get you excited. Oh, but it doesn’t just stop with Brad Pitt being a badass. In fact, it starts with showing him doing something Deadpool-like. I don’t want to spoilt it, but I can’t lie, it’s really funny in a way that will remind you of Deadpool 2. Violence mixed with dark humor that isn’t for everyone is exactly what makes Deadpool Deadpool. Well, guess what? It’s the same case for Bullet Train.
The dialogue, the characters, and even the action itself is basically a watered-down Deadpool. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with that. There will probably never be anything like Deadpool, but Bullet Train can come pretty close. If you need more convincing, the trailer has a lot more to offer than Brad Pitt kicking butt and being funny. The very first action scene we see with him is not really a fight scene. In fact, it’s a more subtle one, but it’s definitely a fight to the death. It just takes place in the quite cart and he’s fighting Brian Tyree Henry. If that guy is involved, you can bet it will be a comedic fight scene. That’s just a quick appetizer of what is sure to come.
We also get to see a brief glimpse of Brad Pitt’s character, code names Ladybug, fighting other characters. This includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Tangerine, Bad Bunny’s Wolf, as well as talking to his handler, played by Sandra Bullock. And just a fun side note, her character was originally supposed to be played by Lady Gaga. Hey, if you can’t lock in Lady Gaga, we’ll take the one and only Sandra Bullock. And as for the main antagonist, he’ll be played by Michael Shannon. We only get to see a brief glimpse of him, but as you can expect, he looks menacing. You should expect no less from Michael Shannon. As the leader of a powerful criminal organization, he’ll be quite the challenge for Brad Pitt’s Ladybug.
It’s no question that Bullet Train contains quite the cast. What we’ll be seeing for most of the movie are several assassins fighting over a mysterious briefcase. The contents within the briefcase are unknown, but it will likely bring some of these assassins together. Assuming they all don’t kill each other, that is. We do get to see Brad Pitt’s Ladybug fight alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Tangerine against some masked men. Could this be like Deadpool and Cable teaming up to fight the Juggernaut? Okay, probably not, but it can still be similar in the sense that you’ll see a lot of blood and hear several twisted jokes. If Bullet Train doesn’t somewhat resemble Deadpool 2, then I don’t know what will.
Bottom line, if you haven’t seen the second trailer for Bullet Train, go watch it pronto. If you love the Deadpool movies, then Bullet Train will be your cup of tea. From the looks of it, David Leitch is showing no signs of slowing down. I say bring it on. He’s got more action movies coming after this, so let’s see if Bullet Train will keep the momentum going. I think it very well live up to the hype. Boy, I can’t wait until August.