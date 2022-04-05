One actress who has proven to be effective in the fields of drama, action, and comedy is Sandra Bullock. The actress has made her mark in Hollywood by becoming one of its most bankable stars through the years. We remain to be lifelong fans of her diverse filmography, and can’t help but look forward to her next project even if another one just premiered. Bullock also has a very unique sense of dry humor that just gets us every time. The timing is on point, and her deadpan delivery has got the power to send laughing our hearts out. This is a testament of her boundless talent, as well as her versatility as an artist. Here are five scenes that best showcase Sandra Bullock’s dry humor:
5. Miss Congeniality
The action comedy followed FBI Special Agent, Gracie Hart, portrayed by Bullock, who had to go undercover as a beauty pageant contestant in order to prevent a terrorist attack from happening. We all love a good makeover film, and this one was sensational. It was a thrill to witness Gracie, who was a tomboy by heart, transform into this gorgeous beauty queen. The scene where Gracie attended a luncheon with her co-contestants had us all in stitches. The earpiece she was wearing suddenly went off too loud and Gracie was caught off guard. This grabbed the attention of all the luncheon attendees, and Gracie had to come up with an inventive way to divert their attention. Bullock handled the scenes with the right amount of humor and flair, making it an overall entertaining watch that we don’t mind watching all over again.
4. Two Weeks Notice
The romantic comedy followed Lucy Kelson, portrayed by Bullock, a dedicated environmental lawyer who works for George Wade, portrayed by Hugh Grant (Notting Hill), a billionaire who uses Lucy’s expertise to preserve a community center as part of a business deal. George becomes dependent on an extremely competent Lucy, which led to feelings of burn-out and a resignation letter. The scene where Lucy lets loose after a couple of drinks and tells George about her bedroom escapades, and other things she would not dare talk about sober was adorably humorous. George was obviously amused by this different side of Lucy, and rode along the entertaining and intimate conversation. Bullock and Grant displayed undeniable chemistry and depicted the inner workings of corporate life interestingly.
3. The Proposal
Bullock is also known for having good chemistry with her co-stars. This was evident in the romantic comedy, where she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy). Bullock portrayed the role of Margaret Tate, an executive editor-in-chief of a prominent book publishing company, who was unliked and misunderstood by her colleagues because of her unpleasant personality. She finds out that she is about to be deported back to Canada because of a work visa violation, and therefore comes up with an idea to ask her submissive assistant, Andrew Paxton, portrayed by Reynolds, to marry her so that she could end her visa problems. Margaret’s strong personality created a unique blend with Andrew’s softer side. The scene where Margaret found out about her visa problem through her boss, and spontaneously found a way to solve her issues with Andrew’s help was awkwardly hilarious. The two actors are also known for their comedic chops, and this scene highlighted their talent even more.
2. Ocean’s 8
Who would’ve thought that Bullock and heist comedy could be effectively used in one sentence? The film followed Debbie Ocean, portrayed by Bullock, a professional thief who just got out of jail, as she plans another heist that is larger than life. She teams up with a group of skilled women whose abilities complement the heist and get right to the heart of the action. The scene where the all-star cast got together to debrief the heist was such a treat for movie lovers. Where else could you see acclaimed and multi-awarded actresses, such as Bullock, Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine), Anne Hathaway (The Witches), Helena Bonham Carter (Les Misérables), and Sarah Paulson (Blue Jay), share a scene? The girls were grilling Hathaway’s character, Daphne Kluger, a famous but egotistic actress about her involvement in the heist, with Debbie serving us some good chuckles with her funny comebacks.
1. The Heat
It was impossible not to experience comedic gold when you’ve got the likes of Bullock and Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) collaborating onscreen. The action comedy followed FBI Special Agent Sarah Ashburn, portrayed by Bullock, and Detective Shannon Mullins, portrayed by McCarthy, two very different personalities who are forced to work together and take down a mobster in Boston. The duo started off at the wrong foot, but ended up striking an unlikely bond and friendship. The scene where Sarah met Shannon’s family in order to get some additional information on their suspect had us in tears. Shannon was born and raised in Boston, and the heavy Boston accent created a hilarious misunderstanding between Sarah and Shannon’s family. We don’t actually mind going back to this scene whenever we’re craving for a good laugh.