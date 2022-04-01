Meet The Cast Of “Class of ’09”

A futuristic drama miniseries titled Class of ’09 is coming soon on FX, and it tells the story of a group of FBI agents, former classmates at Quantico, who reunite when a mutual friend dies. The series’ storytelling spans three decades and depicts “the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy,” according to Deadline. Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson are involved behind the scenes of the show. Smith, an English author and screenwriter, is best known for his BBC shows like MotherFatherSon and London Spy. He also created the critically acclaimed The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story for FX. Jacobson, a veteran film executive, produced the Hunger Games series. Simpson works at Color Force, which was founded by Jacobson, and co-produced Crazy Rich Asians and Ben is Back. Several castings have already been announced for Class of ’09, with some of the names being highly recognizable. Nothing is final yet, however, and there may be possible changes with the casting in the future. If you want to learn more about who has been confirmed so far to appear in Class of ’09, check out the list below.
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry has been reported to star in Class of ’09. According to Variety, Henry’s role in the series is described as follows: “Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely.” Most fans would recognize Brian Tyree Henry for his role as Alfred “Paper Boi” in the hit FX comedy-drama series Atlanta, created by Donald Glover. For his role on the show, he received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Aside from Atlanta, he’s also worked in Boardwalk Empire, How to Get Away with Murder, and This is Us. On the big screen, he’s made appearances in The Outside Story, The Woman n the Window, and Eternals. Atlanta will perhaps be the show he’d be most known for. In an interview he did, as reported by Complex, he expressed his amazement over the fact that he was being recognized in Europe, saying: “So we were just running around these streets while there’s nobody there, no tourists, anything like that. So Amsterdam is known as like, the party city, but it was like everyone in Amsterdam was so happy that they got the city back to themselves. So everyone was just so happy and polite and kind, and on the canals and sharing wine and cheese, it was really nice.” “You don’t know how crazy your reach is until white people who speak different languages are running up to you,” he said. “You’re like, ‘I think I made it now, danke.’”
Kate Mara
American actress Kate Mara is best known for her role as Zoe Barnes in the critically acclaimed political drama House of Cards, and now she’s been cast as one of the stars of Class of ’09. According to early info about the show, she will be playing a character named Amy Poet, an FBI agent who didn’t originally want to join law enforcement, but now finds herself at its most critical moment. Mara has appeared in mostly serious films, like Man Down, The Martian, Captive, Morgan, Megan Leavey, My Days of Mercy, and Call Jane, although she previously played a major role in Fantastic Four, a critically panned Marvel movie starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Toby Kebbell. Aside from House of Cards, Mara has had several appearances and voice roles on the small screen, including Moonbeam City, Pose, and A Teacher, which also airs on FX.
Raul Castillo
Actor Raul Castillo will be a part of FX’s upcoming miniseries Class of ’09. He will be playing a character named Amos. Previously, he worked on projects like Amexicano and Cold Weather. Most people would identify him as Richie Donado Ventura on the HBO series Looking as well as its finale television film, Looking: The Movie.
Jake McDorman
Jake McDorman has also been announced as a cast member of the miniseries Class of ’09. He had onscreen roles on Happiest Season, The Escape of Prisoner 614, and Ideal Home. On TV, he played series regular roles in Manhattan Love Story, Limitless, and Murphy Brown. Currently, he stars in Dopesick, playing the role of John Brownlee.
Sepideh Moafi
Actress Sepideh Moafi has also been included in Class of ’09. The German-born actress worked in The Deuce, The L Word: Generation Q, and most recently, The Killing of Two Lovers. In Class of ’09, she will be playing a character named Hour.
Brian J. Smith
Brian J. Smith will be portraying a character in Class of ’09 named Drew. Many fans would know Smith from his role in Sense8, portraying Will Gorski. He also played Matthew Scott in Stargate Universe and received a nomination at the Tonys for his role in The Glass Menagerie. Most recently, Smith played a character named Berg in the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, Matrix Resurrections.
Jon Jon Briones
Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will be joining the cast of Class of ’09, playing a character named Gabriel. A veteran TV actor, he’s appeared in shows like Ratched, All Rise, Better Things, Designated Survivor, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Brooke Smith
Actress Brook Smith has been confirmed to be a cast member of Class of ’09, portraying Lennix. She is most popularly known for playing Dr. Erica Hahn in Grey’s Anatomy. She also appeared in Bates Motel, Them, Big Sky, and Unbelievable.
Rosalind Eleazar
Actress Rosalind Eleazar earned herself a spot in Class of ’09, portraying a character named Vivienne. The English actress has appeared in film, stage, and TV productions, most notable of which are Uncle Vanya, Breeders, and Death in Paradise.
Other cast members
As per IMDb, these performers will be appearing alongside the aforementioned actors in Class of ’09: Bryan McClure, Phil Armijo, Briar Boggs, Alexander Grace, Camry Brault, Isaiah Stratton, Sarafina King, Ethan Hernandez, Nick DeKay, Michael Wittig, Lindsay Ayliffe, David Diaan, and many more.