Ranking Every Jeremy Saulnier Movie From Worst to Best

Jeremy Saulnier is a shining example of an indie filmmaker who has rose from obscurity to mainstream success. His latest movie Rebel Ridge has impressed both audiences and critics, spending two weeks at the number 1 spot on Netflix. With such a glaring triumph to his name, he has finally hit the big time after nearly two decades of making movies.
Although Rebel Ridge is the movie that has catapulted him to larger audiences, Saulnier’s early work is still impressive. During his filmmaking journey, he has spliced his own style on the gritty revenge genre and challenged conventional tropes, making his films feel unique and refreshing. So, here are all 5 of his feature films, ranked.
5. Hold the Dark (2018)
After making a string of lower-budget indie flicks, Hold the Dark was Saulnier’s biggest deal and largest budget to date. The Netflix original was written by his friend and frequent collaborator Macon Blair and Saulnier took the reins behind the camera. The story follows Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright), a retired naturalist and wolf expert turned writer who is hired by a young Alaskan woman Medora (Riley Keough) to find the pack of wolves that killed her son. Amidst this harrowing journey, these two lost souls connect through shared trauma, however, the situation turns sinister when Medor’s husband Vernon (Alexander Skarsgård) returns home from the Iraq war and learns of his son’s death, setting out on his own mission that will cause a collision course in the Alaskan wilderness.
Hold the Dark is a well-shot thriller thats cinematography holds up with the likes of blockbuster wilderness movies like The Revenant and The Grey. Saulnier had showcased his ability to build tension through a slow-burn narrative in his breakout indie film Blue Ruin. However, Hold the Dark struggles to leverage its momentum on the same level, feeling overdrawn. To that, if the film was cut down to the 90 minute mark, it could thrive as a well-paced thriller instead of a psychological character study.
4. Murder Party (2007)
Jeremy Saulnier’s debut feature film, Murder Party, is a compelling exemplification of guerilla filmmaking, showcasing the raw creativity and adventurous spirit of its young creators. The film follows the hapless Chris, a lonely art teacher who stumbles upon an invitation to a mysterious Halloween party, only to find himself trapped in a night of mayhem when he arrives at a dilapidated Brooklyn warehouse. Unbeknownst to him, the party is actually a gathering of wannabe artists who have sinister intentions – specifically, a plan to murder him as part of a twisted art project.
Written, directed, and shot by Saulnier, Murder Party reflects the playful energy of Saulnier’s long-time collaboration with Macon Blair, with whom he created home movies since childhood. This playful spirit infuses the horror comedy, which doesn’t take itself too seriously, leading to a blend of absurd humor and genuine tension. The film serves as a canvas that not only sets the tone for Saulnier’s later works but also showcases his distinctive style that mixes dark humor with authentic storytelling. While Murder Party may have started as a low-budget endeavor, it remains a significant milestone in the evolution of independent cinema and the burgeoning talents of its creators.
3. Rebel Ridge (2024)
Netflix’s hit action thriller Rebel Ridge feels like an amalgamation of all of Jeremy Saulnier’s styles he has culminated over his short but prosperous career. Starting out as a tale of injustice, the movie follows Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), a man cycling through a small US town to pay for his cousin’s bail. However, he is ran off the road by a duo of unethical policeman who seize his life savings. Unable to bail out his cousin, Terry reports the policeman, only to discover that the whole station is corrupt and local public officials aren’t much help either.
Rebel Ridge sees Saulnier execute his penchant for slow-burning narratives seamlessly, making up for the troubled reception of Hold the Dark. On the surface, it is a tale of one man’s quest for justice, however, it is carried out in a unconventional manner. While Terry is a soldier registered as a lethal weapon, he is methodical in his approach to revenge, taking no lives. To that, many critics have drawn comparisons to the classic one-man army movie, First Blood, with Stephen King calling the flick “A thinking man’s RAMBO.” Although some homage can be felt, Saulnier has crafted a unique action movie that is in equal parts a revenge movie and a poetic look at the injustices that can occur amongst those that are supposed to protect and serve.
2. Blue Ruin (2013)
Blue Ruin, Jeremy Saulnier’s sophomore feature, marked a pivotal moment in his career, introducing him to wider audiences and garnering critical acclaim for its fresh take on the revenge genre. The film follows Dwight, a nondescript drifter played by Macon Blair, who returns to his hometown after learning of the release of the man who murdered his parents. Rather than embracing the archetypal portrayal of an everyman-turned-killing-machine, Saulnier crafts a gripping tale that emphasizes Dwight’s fragility and vulnerability, revealing him to be a profoundly flawed character whose pursuit of vengeance spirals into a series of violent and often misguided decisions. This nuanced depiction serves as a cautionary tale about how the cycle of vengeance perpetuates itself: each act of violence leads only to more bloodshed and torment. Self-financed by Saulnier, Blue Ruin stands out as one of the most unique revenge films ever created, as it eschews traditional tropes in favor of a raw and realistic exploration of the consequences of revenge, ultimately illustrating that the path to retribution is anything but noble. Through Dwight’s grim journey, the film deftly communicates the haunting message that revenge can consume and destroy, leaving devastation in its wake.
1. Green Room (2015)
Green Room, released in 2015, solidified Jeremy Saulnier’s reputation as a master filmmaker of tense, claustrophobic thrillers. The film follows a struggling punk band, the Ain’t Rights, who find themselves trapped in a remote venue after witnessing a gruesome murder in the club’s green room. As they attempt to escape, they are confronted by a group of violent neo-Nazis led by Patrick Stewart in a chillingly villainous performance that marks a striking departure from his typically benevolent roles. Saulnier masterfully fuses elements of horror and thriller genres in this tight-paced narrative, creating an atmosphere rife with suspense and dread as the band fights for their survival amid an increasingly chaotic backdrop.
Drawing inspiration from his own experiences in the hardcore punk rock scene of his youth, Saulnier infuses the film with a raw authenticity that resonates throughout, from the band’s music to the palpable tension that serves as a metaphor for the darker undercurrents of subculture. With Green Room, Saulnier not only delivers a visceral and gripping viewing experience but also effectively reflects the stark realities of violence and loyalty within a gritty and unforgiving world. We included Green Room in our list of the best contained thrillers, check out the other entries here.
