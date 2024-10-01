Add These 6 Underrated Horror Movies to Your Halloween 2024 Watchlist

When Halloween rolls around each year, many moviegoers flock to theaters to catch the latest horror spectacle, while others settle into their couches to re-watch beloved favorites, as every streaming platform boasts their impressive collections. These timeless classics are iconic for a reason, offering a perfect blend of nostalgia and spine-tingling thrills that keep us coming back for more. Yet, amid the fanfare for these well-known titles, a host of worthy films have fallen by the wayside, often overshadowed by their more prominent counterparts.
From low-budget indie darlings that deliver unsettling narratives with creativity, to wacky tongue-in-cheek spook-fests that cleverly subvert expectations, the horror genre is a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. This Halloween, why not venture off the beaten path? Here are 6 underrated horror movies to add to your Halloween 2024 watchlist – films that promise to deliver chills, laughter, and a unique spin on what it means to be truly terrified.
6. Silver Bullet (1985)
Released in the highly-competitive year of 1985 when movies like Back to the Future and Weird Science soared at the box office, Silver Bullet is not just one of the many underrated horror movies of the year, but also an underrated movie in general. In Silver Bullet, a fresh-faced Corey Haim plays wheelchair-bound Marty Coslaw, a child with a vivid imagination and a penchant for trouble. The movie takes place in a quaint, little village where a spate of horrific killings has left residents terrified. However, Marty soon pieces the puzzle together, discovering that the murderer is in fact a werewolf that stalks the town at night.
With a little ingenuity, and the help of his rebellious sister and down-and-out uncle, Marty crafts a custom-made silver bullet to defend himself against the creature that lurks in the shadows. Although overshadowed by bigger hits from the era like The Lost Boys, which would catapult Haim to superstardom, Silver Bullet remains a hidden gem in the horror genre. Its unique blend of coming-of-age storytelling, familial bonds, and the classic werewolf mythos creates an intriguing narrative that resonates with viewers, even as it serves up chilling thrills. The film’s campy charm, coupled with strong performances and a heartfelt exploration of courage and loyalty, makes it a must-watch for fans seeking something different this Halloween season.
5. Psycho II (1983)
Hitting movie theaters in 1983, Psycho II serves as a surprising continuation of Alfred Hitchcock‘s classic 1960 horror-thriller, diving back into the life of the iconic Norman Bates, portrayed once again by the legendary Anthony Perkins. Set 22 years after the grisly events of the original film, the story follows Norman as he is released from the mental institution and attempts to reintegrate into society, eager to leave his troubled past behind. However, as he struggles to rebuild a semblance of a normal life while managing his fragile mental state, sinister occurrences begin anew, thrusting him into a web of paranoia and suspicion. While Psycho II initially struggled to match the momentum of its Oscar-nominated predecessor, over the years it has garnered a small but dedicated cult following, thanks in part to its clever narrative twists and Perkins’ nuanced performance, revealing the layers of Norman’s character beyond mere villainy. With iconic filmmaker Quentin Tarantino himself citing admiration for the film, Psycho II has rightfully earned its place as a hidden cult gem in the horror genre.
4. In the Mouth of Madness (1994)
Directed by horror maestro John Carpenter (Halloween), the 1994 film In the Mouth of Madness offers a mind-bending journey into the realm of horror and insanity, starring the charismatic Sam Neill in a role that would add to his eclectic filmography following his success in Jurassic Park. The plot centers on insurance investigator John Trent, who is tasked with finding a reclusive author, Sutter Cane, whose terrifying novels are causing readers to descend into madness. As Trent delves into Cane’s eerie world, he finds himself questioning reality, sanity, and the thin line between fiction and truth, culminating in a nightmarish exploration of the human psyche.
Despite Neill’s star power, the film unexpectedly flopped at the box office, earning just $8,926,413, which disappointed many given Carpenter’s reputation and the film’s intriguing premise. However, In the Mouth of Madness later found a second life on VHS, resonating with audiences within the burgeoning wave of supernatural horror in the 90s. Its themes of existential dread and meta-commentary on the nature of horror literature solidified its status as an underrated gem, attracting a cult following that appreciates its unique vision and Carpenter’s masterful direction.
3. Psycho Goreman (2020)
Horror comedies often fly under the radar with diehard horror fans, with exceptions like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland. This can be due in part to audiences believing the film doesn’t take itself serious enough or dumbs down its gore and replaces it with comedy to achieve a lower rating and sell more movie tickets. 2020’s Psycho Goreman is a horror comedy that revels in its lack of seriousness, delivering a tongue-in-cheek horror movie that still dishes out plenty of gore and scares. To that, it is easily one of the most underrated horror movies of recent years.
As an hilariously bizarre horror-comedy, Psycho Goreman skilfully combines a number of sub-genres into a fast-moving, wild and adventurous ride. The movie centres on Mimi and Luke, two young siblings who unintentionally unleash Psycho Goreman, an outrageous and hideous monster hellbent on destruction. But when Mimi finds out she can control him with an enchanted gem, she flips the script and uses his lethal abilities for comic effect, setting off a series of absurdly funny confrontations with strange personalities and colourful villains. Psycho Goreman delivers a skilful amalgamation of classic horror tropes, from cosmic horror to slasher elements, interspersed with campy humor and heartwarming moments that emphasize the bond between these two siblings amidst their dangerous journey.
2. Vacancy (2007)
Vacancy is a tight and taut horror film that was released in 2007 but quickly flew under the mainstream radar. Doubling as a contained thriller, the story revolves around struggling married couple David and Amy Fox, played by Luke Wilson and Kate Beckinsale, who wind up stuck at a secluded motel when their car breaks down. As they settle into their room, they stumble upon some disturbing home videos revealing a sinister presence lurking in the motel, forcing them to confront their troubled relationship while battling for their lives against a sadistic killer who uses the motel as his hunting ground. This film marked a significant tonal shift for Wilson, known predominantly for his comedic roles, as he expertly navigates the psychological tension and sheer dread of the situation. His performance showcases a venerability as a mild-mannered man desperate to protect his wife, amplifying the film’s nail-biting tension and disturbing unease. Vacancy expertly combines elements of psychological terror and slasher horror, solidifying its place as a truly unappreciated gem in the genre.
1. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
Bubba Ho-Tep is a wonderfully outlandish and underrated horror-comedy that stars B-movie icon Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead) in a role that blends his famous horror tropes and innate ability to lighten the terror with comedy. Directed by Don Coscarelli and released in 2002, this unjustly concealed cinematic treasure is set in a run-down nursing home in Texas, where Campbell’s character, an elderly man who thinks he’s Elvis Presley, battles the existential fear of growing old and becoming forgotten. He shares his quarters with a fellow resident, a man claiming to be John F. Kennedy (played by Ossie Davis), who has been dyed black to avoid detection.
When a mysterious and malevolent ancient Egyptian mummy begins terrorizing the nursing home, Elvis and JFK must team up to confront this supernatural threat. With its darkly humorous tone, the film explores themes of identity, legacy, and mortality, all while delivering moments of both laughter and unsettling horror. Campbell’s performance as the aging King of Rock and Roll is both heartfelt and hilarious, making Bubba Ho-Tep not only a unique addition to the horror genre but also a poignant commentary on the passage of time and the forgotten heroes of the past. Need more viewing inspiration for Halloween 2024? Check out our list of A24’s best horror movies.
