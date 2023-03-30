8 Facts You Didn’t Know About Psycho’s Anthony Perkins

Known for his iconic role in Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho, Anthony Perkins is remembered as one of Hollywood’s greatest horror antagonists. He played Norman Bates, the main antagonist in the iconic suspense horror thriller. His character Norman suffered from a severe mental condition known as Dissociative Identity Disorder, making it quite challenging for Perkins to portray him. But he did it and to great acclaim. And the world will always remember him for his one-of-a-kind talent.
But there was so much more to Perkins than his acting talent. He was truly an influential figure in pop culture and the world of entertainment who also possessed other talents, such as singing and directing. But it was his distinguishing acting talent that skyrocketed him to fame. Here are eight facts you probably didn’t know about Anthony Perkins.
8. Anthony Perkins Was a Family Man
Anthony Perkins was married to Berry Berenson, who was also an American actress and photographer. They got married in 1973 and started a family together. They had two sons, Oz and Elvis, whom they loved very much. Even though Perkins was married to a woman, it was one of Hollywood’s long-kept secrets that the actor was allegedly gay. But times were different back then, and the entertainment industry was strongly prejudiced. Perkins even started psychotherapy at one point to try and change his natural desires.
Some people believed the marriage to be a publicity stunt, but Perkins and Berenson proved them wrong by devoting themselves completely to their two boys. There were various reports that they were a real and close family. They stayed together until the very end, or to be more precise, until Perkins died at the age of 60 on September 12, 1992.
7. Anthony Perkins Was Also a Broadway Star
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Anthony Perkins is that he was not only a Hollywood star, but he was also a Broadway performer. Shortly after his movie debut, he got a role on Broadway. It was the lead role in Tea and Sympathy, where he replaced John Kerr. He was a major hit on Broadway, and the public loved him. He even received a Theater World Award in 1955. Despite being praised for his theater roles, Perkins was more passionate about the film industry, so he decided to return to movies.
6. He Had a Famous Father
Anthony Perkins wasn’t the only talent in the family. His father, Osgood Perkins, was also a famous Hollywood actor, most known for his role in Scarface. But Anthony didn’t have a close relationship with his dad. In fact, he didn’t even see him for most of his childhood because Osgood was busy with films and plays. One thing’s for sure; they were both incredible actors with impressive portfolios.
5. Anthony Perkins Married a Fan
As mentioned, Perkins was married to Berry Berenson, who was 16 years younger than him. Reportedly, they met at a Manhattan party and immediately hit it off. But one of the lesser-known facts is that Berenson actually had a crush on Perkins when she was 12 years old. In fact, she developed a crush on his onscreen character in the drama film Phaedra. Little did she know that she would end up marrying him and starting a family together.
4. His Sons Are Also Actors
Just like Perkins followed in his father’s footsteps, so did his sons. Both Oz and Elvis are now actors. Elvis is also a folk-rock musician, while Oz is focused more on acting, screenwriting, and directing.
3. He Was Expected to Become Hollywood’s Next Leading Man
Anthony Perkins was one of the most talented and talked-about actors in Hollywood. So, it’s not strange that everyone expected him to become the next leading man. Some people even called him the next Clark Gable. But the industry tried too hard to shape him into something he wasn’t, pushing him to be a teen idol and trying to mold his music style. And then, he got a role in Psycho in 1960, which eventually shaped his career.
2. He Died From AIDS-Related Pneumonia
Another fact about Anthony Perkins that the public tried to hide was his tragic diagnosis. Sometime around 1986, Perkins contracted the AIDS virus but kept this secret for years from everyone. The only person who knew about his illness was his wife, Berry. After years of battling this disease, Perkins died peacefully in 1992 at the age of 60, in the company of his loving family.
1. He Never Could Escape the Role of Norman From Psycho
Anthony Perkins was a man of many talents. He was a rising star in Hollywood, and people loved watching his movies and plays. But his role in Psycho never left him. He went on to star in Psycho sequels that weren’t hits as the original. Even though he could never quite escape the role of the deranged motel keeper Norman Bates, his legendary performance will always remain his greatest legacy.
