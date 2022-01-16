For the last several years, Noa Kirel has been working hard to create a name for herself in her home country of Israel. In that time, she has become one of the country’s hottest young stars. As a talented singer and dancer, she has built a massive fan base. She has also helped make pop music more popular in Israel. Now, she is hoping to recreate that success in the United States. While she may not be well known to American music fans yet, that probably won’t be the case for much longer. She has already proven that she has the ingredients to be a star, now it’s time to prove that she has what it takes to build a long-lasting career. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Noa Kirel.
1. She Was Born With One Kidney
Noa is no stranger to overcoming challenges. It’s actually something she’s had to deal with for her entire life. Noa was born with just one kidney, but this wasn’t discovered until she became ill when she was three months old. Fortunately, Noa has still been able to have a great quality of life.
2. She Is In The Military
Noa comes from a family with a history of serving in the Israel Defense Forces. Although she was exempt from military service due to having one kidney, she opted to join anyway. In 2020, she signed up for a two-year tour of duty as a performer with the military band.
3. She Supports LGBTQ+ Rights
Since starting her career, Noa has made it a point to use her platform to shed light on the things that are important to her. Over the years she has shown her support for the LGBTQ+ community. She even performed her song “Trilili Tralala” at an event for pride month.
4. A Rabbi Predicted That She Would Be Famous
Noa’s journey towards fame seems to have been written in the stars. When she was dealing with her health issues as baby, a rabbi told Noa’s parents that she would eventually become a famous dancer. Not only was he right, but she is a bigger start than anyone could have ever imagined.
5. She Is An Entrepreneur
Making music is what Noa has become best known for, but it’s not the only thing she has going for herself. She also has a strong entreprenurial spirit. Noa is the proud owner of a beauty brand called Noa Kirel Beauty. Through the business she sells things like hair clip ins, flat irons, and perfume.
6. She Likes Going to The Movies
Noa spends a good portion of her time working, but when she gets a break she loves to sit back and watch a good movie. During an interview with Out Now Magazine, Noa said, “I try to go to the movies at least once a week…usually at midnight when it’s pretty quiet at the theaters.”
7. She Doesn’t Like People Taking Pictures Of Her When She’s Eating
Being a famous singer means that Noa is constantly getting attention. Whether she likes it or not, there is always someone who wants a picture of an autograph. Although she is thankful for her fans and loves getting the chance to connect with them, she hates when people take pictures of her while she’s chewing.
8. She Has Advice For People Wanting To Get Into The Industry
If there’s anyone who knows how to build a successful career, it’s Noa. When asked if she had any tips for people looking to start careers in music, Noa told Galore Mag, “To believe in yourself, to perform everywhere possible, to write music constantly and to wake up every morning asking yourself “What can I do to grow my career today?” commitment is the key.”
9. She Is A TikToker
Like many other young entertainers, Noa undestands the importance of leveraging social media to help grow her brand. In recent years, she has been working on building a strong presence on TikTok. She has 289,000 followers on TikTok and her content has gotten more than three million likes.
10. A Teacher Was One Of Her Early Inspirations
Sometimes it just takes one person to believe in you before you start believing in yourself. That’s exactly how things went for Noa. Although she started singing and dancing at an early age, it was simply something she did for fun at first. However, when a teacher pulled her aside an expressed how talented she was, she realized that performing was something she could really make a career out of.