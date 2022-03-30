Born and raised in England, Olive Gray has been in the entertainment industry for a good chunk of their life. Over the years, they have shown that they have what it takes to make the transition from a child star to an adult in the entertainment industry. From the big screen to the small screen, Olive is a natural talent who always puts on a great show. Many viewers will recognize them from shows like Save Me and Dark Money. Most recently, Olive has been playing Dr. Miranda Keyes in the TV show Halo which is based on the video game franchise of the same name. As their career continues to grow, Olive will likely be adding even more major projects to their resume. Needless to say, if you haven’t been following their career, now is the perfect time to start. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Olive Gray.
1. They Were Discovered At A Charity Event
Being in the right place at the right time is one of the components of success that lots of people don’t talk about. However, Olive’s journey through the entertainment industry started simply with them attending a charity event when they were a kid. During an interview with MTV, they said, “My first gig was a TV show called [The Story of ] Tracy Beaker. At the time, it was the biggest kids’ TV show. I went to a charity event and was spotted in the crowd and was asked to audition.”
2. They Aren’t The Only Person In Their Family Who Works In The Entertainment Industry
Even if Olive hadn’t gotten discovered at that event, chances are they still would’ve ended up in the entertainment industry in one way or another. That is due to the fact that both of their parents have had successful careers in the business. Their dad, David, is a singer and comedian while their mom, Carrie, is a TV presenter and vocal coach. Olive also has a brother named Tylan who is an actor.
3. They Are a Formally Trained Actor
Since Olive got discovered at an early age, they could’ve easily taken that as a sign that their skills were already good enough. However, they ultimately decided that they wanted to do everything they could to make the most of their talent. Olive studied at the world-famous Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.
4. They Love Nature
Spending time outdoors isn’t for everyone, but those who love it know that nothing can quite compare to the beauty that nature has to offer. Olive enjoys being outside and some of their favorite things to do include hiking and exploring. Being out in nature is also a great way for Olive to decompress from their hectic work schedule.
5. They Have ADHD
When Olive was 18 years old, they were diagnosed with ADHD. They have become very passionate about raising awareness for the disorder and helping people get a clearer understanding of what it is. Olive also has two siblings who have ADHD as well as two siblings who have autism.
6. Their Mom Is Their Biggest Inspiration
Inspiration is one of the most critical components of creativity. Olive has been fortunate enough to find their inspiration in one of the people closest to them. They told MTV, “My mum is just the biggest inspiration ever. She’s the most wonderful, wise, and brilliant person, alongside my dad.”
7. They Have A Great Sense of Style
Self-expression is very important to Olive and acting isn’t the only way they like to do it. Fashion is another one of Olive’s favorite ways to share their personality with the world and many people have fallen in love with their sense of style. Olive isn’t afraid to get creative and switch things up.
8. They Like to Read
Since Olive is an actor, it goes without saying that storytelling is a big part of who they are. However, instead of always telling the story, sometimes Olive likes to be on the other side. They are an avid reader and has a highlight section on their Instagram profile dedicated to book recommendations. Olive also likes to write and is a poet.
9. They Are a Fiona Apple Fan
Olive’s mom may be their biggest inspiration, but she isn’t the only person that has had a major influence in Olive’s life. While talking to MTV, Olive shared that Fiona Apple is another person who has inspired them over the years. When talking about Apple, Olive said, “I think she’s one of the most wonderful musicians ever. She is a constant inspiration for me in music.”
10. They Like Cartoons
There are plenty of actors who have expressed that they don’t like to watch TV shows or movies in their free time because it reminds them too much of work. That isn’t the case for Olive, though. They enjoy watching a variety of shows in their free time but have shared that cartoons are among their favorite thing to watch.