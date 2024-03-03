What Is Oliver Dachsel’s Net Worth?

The Real Housewives of New York star Ubah Hassan, known for her relatable personality, killer fashion, and extra spicy hot sauce, is happily dating Oliver Daschel. The Somali-Canadian model and businesswoman joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York in 2023 and quickly became a fan favorite. But as candid as she is on camera, Hassan had kept her love life under wraps for a while — until now!
After teasing her brand new romance with a mystery man in RHONY season 14, Ubah Hassan was spotted with her German boyfriend for the first time at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in Lincoln Center. So, who is Dachsel and what is his net worth? Let’s find out!
Oliver Daschel’s Net Worth Might Not Be Public, But His Resume Is!
The spotlight was on Ubah Hassan’s love life after she mentioned a ‘Mr Connecticut’ in the last few episodes of season 14. But the reality star made sure not to give out any details about him. So of course, there was a lot of curiosity surrounding the couple. Hassan then went on record on the reunion episode, explaining that she was so secretive about her relationship because “Oliver was a very private person.”
Unlike Ubah Hassan herself, Oliver Dachsel lives a relatively normal life. In 2001, he served in the German military services. He then attended the Otto Beishem School of Management in Germany and graduated from there in 2006 before moving to London. That was where he started working in the banking industry, eventually moving to New York City in 2011. While his exact net worth isn’t public, it’s safe to assume that he earns just as much, if not more, than his partner. However, Daschel served as the managing director of Jefferies Group, an investment banking company, which has an estimated net worth of $7 billion.
The Beginning of a Whirlwind Romance
Now that the couple is a bit more comfortable taking things public, Ubah Hassan recently revealed in an interview that the two met through common friends. It’s clear that the spark between these two was instant and at this point, they’ve been dating for over a year now. The reason why the reality star wanted to keep things private at the start was because the couple was still figuring things out. But now the couple seems confident enough to flaunt their love in public.
Now, while Ubah Hassan might have taken her time to let the fans in, she was more than happy to introduce her partner to her castmates. In the reunion episode, the group couldn’t help but gush over how cute Hassan and Dachsel were together. They seemed to think that the businessman was the perfect patient, calm, and composed counterpart to Ubah Hassan herself. What more could a woman want?
Oliver Daschel Was Initially Concerned About The Limelight Affecting his Job
Ubah Hassan has been very honest about why she took her time before taking the relationship public. For starters, she was scared about how some of the other ladies from the show would react. She was also extremely respectful of her partner’s wishes, considering that he wanted to make sure that the limelight wouldn’t affect his job.
But clearly, Hassan couldn’t keep it a total secret and ended up spilling the beans to her castmates Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield, who were more than happy for their friend. Things started getting out of hand, though, when the news started making its way to the people outside Hassan’s circle. But it looks like none of that is going to be a problem anymore, after the couple’s very public display of affection.
This Isn’t The Only Relationship The Reality Star has Kept Private
Ubah Hassan is one of the very few public figures who have managed to keep their romances out of the spotlight. For the most part, her dating history is a secret. The only other person she has ever been publicly linked to, besides her current boyfriend, is Lava Records founder Jason Flom, who has produced music for artists like Jesse J and Lorde. While the reality star herself has never spoken about any of the men she has been with in the past, Jason Flom, for one, only has nice things to say about her. So, there’s no bad blood there. As you keep up with Hassan and Dachsel’s budding romance and more, also check out this list of 10 ‘Real Housewives’ who can outshine Monica Garcia.
Follow Us