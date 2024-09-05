The Surprising Reason ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Was Arrested

September 2, 2024, was marred with a series of unfortunate events for 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton who ended up in jail after being bitten by a camel. The Labor Day holiday became a nightmare for the reality television star who was arrested at a Tennessee zoo by officers who answered a 911 call after she was bitten. Slaton was with a male companion and her two young sons when the incident occurred.
The news sparked mixed reactions from social media users who generally want to know if the incident will be featured on the next season of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters. Amy Slaton-Halterman and her sister Tammy Slaton gained fame when their reality TV show 1000-lb Sisters premiered on January 1, 2020. The show chronicles the sisters’ personal lives, focusing on their weight loss journey. Keep reading for more details about the arrest of one of the stars of 1000-lb Sisters.
Amy Slaton Was Arrested For Possession of Illegal Drugs and Child Endangerment
On Monday, September 2, 2024, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call from Safari Park Zoo in Alamo, Tennessee about an incident involving a guest and a camel. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was the victim who needed medical attention. Upon their arrival at the local zoo, Slaton’s status changed from victim to suspect when officers noticed a suspicious odor emanating from her car. “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post.
Subsequently, Slaton was arrested on “illegal possession of Schedule I and illegal possession of Schedule VI.” According to the DEA, Schedule I includes “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Examples are heroin and marijuana. Also, schedule IV are “drugs, substances, or chemicals with a low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence,” such as Xanax and Valium.
In addition to possession of illegal drugs, Slaton was also charged with two counts of child endangerment. Her sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 were in the car at the time of the arrest alongside a male companion identified as Brian Scott Lovvorn. Both Slaton and Lovvorn were arrested on the same charges. The statement released by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department through Facebook confirmed the incident.
Amy Slaton’s Children Are Unharmed
View this post on Instagram
While Gage and Glen were with their mom in the vehicle when she was arrested for illegal possession of drugs, they were not harmed in the process. The kids were released into the custody of a family member while child protective services are investigating the family. Slaton co-parents her sons with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman who shared the screen with her on 1000-lb Sisters.
The former couple married in 2019 and welcomed their first son in 2020. The second son was born in 2022 after which Halterman filed for divorce from Slaton. Court documents revealed their date of separation as February 24, 2023, after almost four years of marriage. Halterman also sought a restraining order for both parties to maintain a 500-foot distance from each other and desist from making media comments about their personal lives. They finalized the divorce in September 2023.
In a 2023 interview with People, Amy Slaton hinted that the divorce affected her mental health and her kids also got their share. However, she is committed to raising her boys. During a 2023 episode shortly after the birth of her second son, Slaton opened up about her excitement about being a mother. It’s a dream come true for her. “Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I’ve always wanted two kids,” she said.
Will Amy Slaton’s Arrest Be Featured On 1000-lb Sisters?
View this post on Instagram
Fans gathered in the comment section of the Sheriff’s Department Facebook post to criticize, discuss, and throw in unsolicited suggestions. One fan wrote: “I just know the TLC producers are kicking themselves for not getting this on camera for the show. Lmfao.” Another one commented: “They better come out with an episode about this. I wanna hear what Tammy has to say.”
While Amy Slaton’s arrest will make juicy gossip for 1000-lb Sister season 6, it is not likely to be part of it. Filming has already been concluded for the next season of the reality show. However, the juicy bit might make it to season 7. Here are some interesting facts to learn about the 1000-lb Sisters star.
Follow Us