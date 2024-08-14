Peacock’s New Series Hysteria Teaser Unveiled Featuring Bruce Campbell

Peacock has thrilled horror enthusiasts with the first teaser for its upcoming series, Hysteria. Helmed by writers and executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman, the pop-horror thriller stars Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen, and Anna Camp.
Exploring the Satanic Panic
Set against the backdrop of the Satanic Panic of the late 1980s, Hysteria delves into a high school metal band’s attempt to leverage the era’s mass hysteria for fame. However, a string of bizarre murders and kidnappings plunges them into a nightmare they never anticipated.
A Star-Studded Cast
The cast is headlined by Bruce Campbell, known for his roles in The Evil Dead and Army of Darkness, and Julie Bowen of Modern Family fame. Joining them are Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, and Nikki Hahn. Additionally, recurring guest stars include Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska.
An Intriguing Plotline
The story picks up when a varsity quarterback vanishes amidst the town’s growing obsession with the occult. The outcast metal band decides to embrace a Satanic image, hoping to ride the wave of curiosity and fear. But soon, they become embroiled in a witch hunt sparked by shocking events attributed to supernatural forces.
The Creators’ Insight
The series creators Kane and Goodman offered their perspective on Hysteria in a statement:
‘What are those kids up to? Whatever it is, it can’t be good.’ That fear haunts every generation….Hysteria! is about both sides of that generational fear. It’s about the thrills of being young…
Release Date and Availability
All eight episodes are set to stream on Peacock starting October 18th. The first episode will be simulcast on USA Network & SYFY on release day, with subsequent episodes airing on USA Network every Friday.
