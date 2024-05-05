Young and Restless Actress Marla Adams Passes Away at 85

Iconic Young and Restless actress Marla Adams passed away on April 25, 2024. She was 85 years of age. According to her publicist, the New Jersey born actress died at her home in Los Angeles.
Marla Adams led a storied career in television, starring in acclaimed shows like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, the latter being her most renowned role. After her passing, tributes flooded in as TV fanatics and fellow thespians mourned her death. So, in honor of her name, let’s explore the legacy of this award-winning actress.
The Early Days of Marla Adams
Marla Adams was born on August 28, 1938, in Ocean City, New Jersey, USA. As a young woman, she trained professionally at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Before achieving widespread acclaim in the television realm, the talented actress first made a name for herself on Broadway. In her early career, Adams honed her craft on the stage, appearing in productions such as The Visit. She then forayed into film with the 1961 movie, Splendour in the Grass. These early experiences helped shape Adams’ skills as an actress and prepared her for the success she would later find on television.
Before taking on her role in The Young and the Restless, Adams became one of the most recognizable faces in television throughout the 70s and 80s. She starred in popular series such as Adam-12, Starsky and Hutch, The Love Boat, and Hart to Hart. However, her career launching role was right around the corner.
Breaking Down Her Iconic Role on The Young and the Restless
Marla Adams’s portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron is one that has spanned almost four decades, captivating audiences with her intermittent appearances on the long-running show. Initially introduced in the early 1980s, Adams brought the character to life for sporadic bursts throughout the years, with notable appearances in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. However, it was in 2017 that Adams’s portrayal of Dina’s character truly shined, as she was given her most significant story arc yet, battling Alzheimer’s disease in a poignant and emotionally charged storyline.
Adams delivered a powerful and heartbreaking performance, showcasing her depth as an actress. Her final appearance on the show aired in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of a complex and compelling character that will forever be remembered by fans. Even with her departure, Adams’s impact on the show was felt once more when Dina was shown in a flashback in 2021, cementing her character’s lasting presence in the show’s history. Her talents were recognised in 2021 when she won Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
How Marla Adams Shines Outside of The Young and Restless
While Marla Adams is perhaps best known for her iconic role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on The Young and the Restless, her talent and versatility as an actress have been celebrated across various daytime dramas and film projects. In addition to her standout performances on The Young and the Restless, Adams made memorable appearances on other popular soap operas such as The Bold and the Beautiful, where she showcased her talent for creating multifaceted characters. Beyond the soap opera realm, Adams also made a mark on the small screen with guest appearances on beloved shows like The Golden Girls and Walker, Texas Ranger. In the world of film, Adams’s most notable role came in the 1985 comedy mystery movie, Gotcha!, which further demonstrated her range as an actress and congealed her status as a versatile and respected performer in the entertainment industry.
Touching Tributes Continue to Flood in for Marla Adams
It's safe to say that during her time on The Young and the Restless, Marla Adams touched the lives of her co-stars and colleagues. After the sad news of her passing, a plethora of Young and Restless stars took to their social media pages and released heartfelt messages and condolences. Beth Maitland, who shared many intense moments on the screen with Adams, said "The earth stopped turning for a moment when my Marla passed to eternity. Rest now, my Muti and soar with the angels." Lauralee Bell, who plays Christine on the show, said: "So sorry to hear. Marla was such a bright light and so talented! My condolences to her family." And the tributes do not end there as dozens of Adams' co-stars paid their respects and admirations to the late actress.