General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Talks Nina’s Breakup with Ava and Her Daytime Emmy Nomination

Nina and Ava’s Intense Split on General Hospital
On General Hospital, the split between Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and Ava, portrayed by Maura West, has taken fans by surprise. The emotional confrontation in the April 22 episode marked a pivotal moment, as Nina finally signed her divorce papers and ended her friendship with Ava. This intense scenario unfolded after Nina began suspecting Ava of manipulating her for personal gains. Cynthia Watros shared her feelings about this difficult breakup, stating,
The breakup with Ava was very difficult. When I read those scripts, I had to mourn that. There’s something special I look forward to when I work with a platonic girlfriend.
Cynthia’s Candid Reaction to Her Daytime Emmy Nomination
Cynthia Watros expressed her joy and surprise upon learning about her nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS. She recalled how she found out about the nomination:
I did not know it was going to be an early announcement, but I have some friends who were on social media and they texted me ‘congratulations,’ but I didn’t quite believe it until [GH executive producer] Frank Valentini called and I know when he calls, there’s some news. So, he first told me. High praise also came from fans, one of whom articulated her resonance with Nina’s character, saying
I can understand Nina because I also make mistakes, and I can understand her humanity.
Behind the Scenes: Emmy-Worthy Performances
About selecting scenes for her Emmy reel submission, Watros revealed how she focused on emotionally dense moments:
It wasn’t very long, maybe seven to eight minutes. Nina had a rollercoaster ride with finding out about her daughter, and then her daughter was sick the whole year, so I put in some scenes where she finds out in the chapel—with Laura Wright [Carly], who was amazing in those scenes—that Willow was my daughter and she was almost going to die. These profound scenes strongly showcased her acting prowess and justified her nomination.
Public and Fans’ Unwavering Support
The support from fans has been significant for Watros during this competitive season. On receiving positive feedback from viewers even after challenging plot twists involving Nina, she shared heartfelt gratitude:
some of her adoring fans had sent her flowers,. This gesture significantly bolstered the actress amid external pressures and critical storylines on General Hospital.