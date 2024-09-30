Colin Farrell’s 5 Most Underrated Roles in TV and Film

Oscar nominee Colin Farrell has made himself known in both television and film with a plethora of multi-faceted roles. Now well into his third decade in the industry, he is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. However, he doesn’t limit himself to blockbuster movies, carefully choosing his roles and proving himself in the indie realm too.
In 2024, he is wowing audiences and critics with his lead role in The Penguin, a direct follow-up series to The Batman. As his name ascends once again, there are many iconic renditions from his portfolio to look back on with awe. Yet, there are a string of underrated gems that you may have missed too. So, here are 5 of Colin Farrell’s most underrated roles in TV and film.
5. The Lobster as David (2015)
The Lobster, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, presents a bizarre yet thought-provoking narrative set in a dystopian society where single people must find a romantic partner within 45 days or face being transformed into an animal of their choice. Colin Farrell delivers a tour-de-force performance as David, a recent divorcee grappling with the emotional fallout after his wife leaves him. As David navigates the absurdities of this rigid system, he faces the pressures of conformity and the fierce competition for companionship, ultimately leading him to the mysterious “Loners,” a group that rejects societal norms in favor of solitude. Despite its critical acclaim for its satirical take on love, relationships, and societal expectations, The Lobster has somewhat slipped under the radar with wider audiences, often overshadowed by traditional romantic comedies and mainstream films, leaving many to miss out on its unique blend of dark humor and poignant social commentary.
4. True Detective as Ray Velcoro (2015)
Colin Farrell boarded the second season of True Detective in 2015 after the first season was met with glaring reviews and massive viewership. This season was met with mixed reviews and failed to live up to the dramatic weight of the groundbreaking first season. However, comparisons aside, it is still an intriguing addition to the crime mystery genre. Season 2 featured a brand-new set of characters and a completely new storyline – which many believe is why it slipped under the radar.
In True Detective Season 2, the narrative unfolds in California against a backdrop of corruption, politics, and betrayal, centering on the mysterious murder of a corrupt city manager named Ben Caspere. Colin Farrell delivers a standout performance as Ray Velcoro, a detective entangled in a web of questionable ethics and personal turmoil. Ray struggles to balance his duties as a cop with the challenges of his tumultuous personal life, highlighting the internal conflict between his morally ambiguous choices and his innate desire to do right by others. Vince Vaughn also takes a remarkable turn as Frank Semyon, a cunning and ambitious businessman with ties to the criminal underworld, but it is Farrell’s nuanced portrayal of Ray that stands out as the emotional core of the season. His journey reflects a man desperately trying to navigate a dark and twisted landscape while battling his own demons, making Ray one of the most compelling characters in the anthology series.
3. Pride and Glory as Jimmy Egan (2008)
2008’s Pride and Glory is an overlooked crime drama that delves into the murky waters of police corruption and family loyalty within the NYPD. The story follows the Tierney family, a lineage of police officers tasked with investigating the murder of fellow cops while grappling with their own moral dilemmas. Colin Farrell shines as Jimmy Egan, a corrupt and unhinged policeman whose reckless choices lead him down a path of violence and deceit, particularly when his brother-in-law Ray Tierney (Edward Norton) begins to close in on him and his unethical ways as a cop.
Farrell’s performance is both gripping and nuanced, capturing the chaotic inner struggle of a man torn between familial obligations and his own questionable decisions. Released amid a boom of crime films tackling similar themes of police corruption, including The Departed and We Own the Night, Pride and Glory unfortunately fell under the radar, overshadowed by its more prominently marketed counterparts. Yet, its compelling exploration of morality, loyalty, and the complexities within the police force deserve far more recognition, elevating it as a hidden gem within the crime genre.
2. The North Water as Henry Drax (2021)
In the 2021 miniseries The North Water, Colin Farrell took a remarkable career turn as the horrifying and despicable Henry Drax, showcasing his range as an actor in a role far removed from his previous charming performances. Set in the 1850s, the haunting drama follows a harrowing whaling expedition that becomes a descent into brutality and survival, as Drax’s sociopathic tendencies clash with those of the compassionate surgeon, played by Jack O’Connell. The mounting tension unfolds against a backdrop of icy landscapes and moral ambiguity, with Stephen Graham also delivering a standout performance.
While the series garnered critical acclaim upon its release on BBC, it remains an underrated gem in Farrell’s oeuvre. Despite the praise, The North Water didn’t receive the same level of attention overseas, and as a result, Farrell’s chilling portrayal of Drax has often been overshadowed, due to the show being overlooked by audiences in favor of more mainstream fare. This role marks an audacious pivot in Farrell’s career, revealing the depths of his acting prowess and solidifying his talent for immersing himself in complex, morally ambiguous characters.
1. Seven Psychopaths as Marty (2012)
Seven Psychopaths marked Colin Farrell’s second collaboration with Martin McDonagh following the cult classic dark comedy, In Bruges. This 2012 picture emerges as McDonagh’s vibrant answer to the stylistic flair of a Tarantino picture, blending sharp humor with crime-fueled chaos. The narrative follows Marty (Colin Farrell), an alcoholic screenwriter struggling with writer’s block who inadvertently gets entangled in the criminal underworld when his friend, Billy (Sam Rockwell), kidnaps a gangster’s beloved Shih Tzu. Set against the backdrop of a wild and eccentric cast of characters – including a menacing mobster played by Woody Harrelson – the film thrives on witty dialogue and unpredictable twists.
Though it faced the challenge of being McDonagh’s “difficult second album” after the massive success of In Bruges, and has since been overshadowed by the acclaimed collaboration of McDonagh and Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, Seven Psychopaths stands out as a hidden gem. Farrell’s performance is a remarkable mix of comedy, drama, and eccentricity, infusing Marty with a relatable charm that captures the character’s turmoil while navigating a spiraling web of absurdity. This film deserves more recognition for its unique storytelling and Farrell’s underrated talent, making it an essential watch in McDonagh’s filmography. Want to read more about Colin Farrell? Here’s our pick of his most Oscar-worthy roles.
