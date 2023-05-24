Why Captain Marvel Should’ve Gotten A Mini Series Before The Marvels

It’s been nearly five years since the first Captain Marvel, and things have drastically changed within the MCU. Believe it or not, the first film impressively made over a billion worldwide (1.131 to be exact). Whether that’s due to the hype of Avengers: Infinity War or people were just curious about Marvel’s first live-action female superhero film, the box office results surprised audiences.
It’s no secret that the Captain Marvel narrative needs a bit of beefing up. No doubt, there are tons of layers to her character. Needless to say, most of her nuances weren’t adequately covered in the two hours and four minutes of Captain Marvel. A deep dive into what makes the human-kree hybrid click would prop up her entire narrative. Ideally, it would have come before the 2023 release of The Marvels. In that vein, here’s why audiences could benefit from some undiluted one-on-one time with the superhero in the form of a Captain Marvel mini Series.
Captain Marvel Is Too Perfect
This is perhaps the biggest problem most people have with Captain Marvel. The live-action character is simply too perfect. It’s common knowledge that Captain Marvel is the most powerful name in the MCU right now. The purpose of the origin story was to showcase how the character developed into such a powerful being, and it did, but it left out a crucial aspect that is vital for any superhero movie — a weakness. Case point, without Kryptonite, Superman would be a wholesome superhero. That would also take away any sort of realism or relatability that the character had.
Humans are flawed beings. So it’s important that the protagonist have a huge internal and external flaw that they must overcome. Captain Marvel had an external antagonist within the film, but he was a generic villain that didn’t cause a change in Carol Danvers. She was immensely powerful before she met him, and she remained that way afterward as well. There was little to no character growth.
Marvel desperately needs to give Carol Danvers a weakness. She’s too powerful to build a story around as a hero. There needs to be a MacGuffin that every villain can use to get the better of Carol. A mini-series can allow Marvel to course-correct the character a bit by finding her weakness and exploiting it. However, that isn’t the only reason there should be a Captain Marvel mini Series.
Carol Danvers Needs To Be More Relatable
This pretty much points back to the character being too perfect. Marvel needs to strip the character down and showcase the vulnerable side of Carol Danvers. Bottom line, she needs to become a lot more relatable. The beautiful thing about superheroes is their human side is as normal and flawed as the next person. They love, hate, trust, and make mistakes, and that’s why a guy like Iron Man is heavily regarded.
He’s a rich tech billionaire who, more often than not, is a jerk. However, Iron Man’s three films have stripped him down to Earth by focusing on the humanity of Tony Stark and having him develop with each outing. Superheroes are so popular because they often feel like everyday citizens despite their extraordinary powers. Captain Marvel hasn’t been given that chance to be vulnerable in front of mainstream audiences. A Captain Marvel mini-series should take a deep dive into her character and humble the authoritative nature that most viewers find hard to connect with.
The Mini Series Could’ve Organically Introduced The X-Men
Some of Captain Marvel’s most popular villains happen to be notable names in X-Men — Rogue and Mystique. In fact, Mystique initially appeared as a Captain Marvel villain, thanks to her introduction in Ms. Marvel #16. That doesn’t mean that X-Men should’ve made their MCU debut in a Captain Marvel mini-series. However, tossing in notable names like Rogue or Mystique as the primary villains could make the X-Men transition smoother.
Rogue is a vastly underused character in the live-action films. She would be a phenomenal villain for Captain Marvel because her abilities alone mean that she can stand toe-to-toe with the powerful superhero. Given that Kamala Khan revealed herself as a mutant within the MCU canon, she could’ve been a nice addition to the series and further allowed a dynamic between Danvers and Khan to shine. This could’ve been a clever introduction to X-Men within the Marvel universe without giving away the full cast.
