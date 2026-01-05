Suki Waterhouse: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Suki Waterhouse

January 5, 1992

Hammersmith, London, England

34 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Suki Waterhouse?

Alice Suki Waterhouse is a British actress, singer, and model known for her distinct indie pop sound and effortlessly cool persona. She has seamlessly transitioned across various creative fields.

Her breakout moment arrived with her compelling portrayal of Karen Sirko in the hit miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six. This role brought her widespread critical acclaim and expanded her global audience significantly.

Early Life and Education

Family connections shaped Alice Suki Waterhouse’s early life in London; her father worked as a plastic surgeon and her mother as a cancer care nurse. She grew up in Chiswick alongside her three siblings, with creativity encouraged at home.

Waterhouse attended Ibstock Place School and, by age sixteen, was discovered for modeling, prompting her to pursue a career that quickly led to significant fashion campaigns.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to actor Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse has also been in relationships with actor Bradley Cooper and musician Miles Kane.

Waterhouse and Pattinson are engaged and welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

Career Highlights

Suki Waterhouse garnered significant attention for her role as Karen Sirko in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, showcasing her acting and musical talents. Her performance helped the show achieve critical success and a wide viewership.

Beyond acting, Waterhouse launched a successful music career, releasing singles like “Brutally” and the viral hit “Good Looking.” She has also released several albums, including I Can’t Let Go and Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.

Signature Quote

“Life is nothing but a bunch of experiences. There’s no such thing as success or failure.”

