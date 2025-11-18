This Artist Makes Architectural Miniatures, And Here’s The Result (17 Pics)

Sydney artist Mylyn Nguyen is an artist who started from her early days of fashioning diminutive paper dolls with their own matchbox homes complete with paper blankets and pillows, she has evolved her passion into a stunning collection of miniature buildings and houses.

Her work showcases her remarkable skill in capturing the essence of urban architecture on a miniature scale. These handcrafted miniatures are striking in their realism and detail, with each piece reflecting the textures, colors, and even the wear-and-tear of full-size buildings. Whether it’s a petite pink building brimming with character, or a tiny, warmly lit brick establishment that mirrors its life-size counterpart, Nguyen’s work invites us into a smaller world that parallels our own in striking detail.

More info: Instagram | mcontemp.com | youtube.com

#1

#1

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#2

#2

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#3

#3

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#4

#4

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#5

#5

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#6

#6

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#7

#7

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#8

#8

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#9

#9

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#10

#10

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#11

#11

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#12

#12

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#13

#13

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#14

#14

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#15

#15

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

#16

#16

Image source: mylyn_eat_zombie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
