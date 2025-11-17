Woman Sends Her Wedding Guests A List Of Rules She Wants Them To Follow, And Many Start Canceling

Reddit user Calm-Blueberry2618 took the saying “My wedding, my way” and cranked it up to 11.
In a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, the woman explained that she and her fiancé sent a list of rules to the people they invited to their ceremony and began receiving cancelations.
The bride then shared the demands, asking others on the platform if they indeed sounded unreasonable, and instantly got a reality check — pretty much everyone said she and her partner should seriously rethink their whole ceremony.
Even though “it’s their day,” people throwing the wedding need to keep their guests their top priority
Of course, when you’re in the midst of planning your wedding and are putting so much time, money, and effort into the whole thing, it only makes sense that you want it to be as fun as possible. Not only for you, but everyone involved as well.
According to Fallon Carter of Fallon Carter Events, the number one rule couples cannot forget is that they should “lead with generosity and compassion.”
It’s important to acknowledge the effort guests have made to come to the wedding (some may have even traveled from far and wide) and to be a gracious host.
“Communicate gratefulness; make time to say hi to people and love on them as much as you can. There’s so much beauty that comes out of that,” Carter says.
Mandatory diets sound like the exact opposite of such an approach!
At first, it may seem contradictory. After all, the whole world is telling you “This is your day,” but Carter believes if you’re hosting a wedding, you need to think about what your guests want—not just what you want.
“If you think this day is only about you, elope,” she says. When hosting a wedding party, your guests should be the top priority. Not some props you invite only for the photos.
So no wonder everyone thinks the author of the post and her partner need to reevaluate their whole plan
