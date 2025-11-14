I Took Inspiration From Various Artists And Made Something Out Of Them

Though I choose the science stream for my high school and future studies I quickly found out I had good hands for arts and crafts too. Throughout my high school, I would draw things and post them on my Instagram but when I would send them for school competitions I would be called out for making “too dark” stuff. Hanging on a rope about my final high school results in this quarantine today I finally took a leap of faith and decided to post my drawing Bored Panda for a larger audience to decide if the drawings are good for an 18-year-old self-taught sketch “artist.”
Firefox: Took inspiration from my all favorite Kerby Rosanes
Ganesh: An Indian deity that I took inspiration from a lot of Indian statues and sculptures
Sea horse: This is an original character that for a noob like me took 5 days to plan and draw. Though it would be a lie if I say I did not take a lot of steampunk inspirations
The Dying Whale: I was suddenly super-engaged into a lot of marine biology and then I drew out this original. It also took me 5 days because I suck at watercolor
Empty minded: Not gonna lie. This is a ditto drawing of a sketch made by Kerby Rosanes
Devil’s tongue: This is another original drawing that I made when I was super into studying human anatomy. This was supposed to be more elegant but it turned up like this?
Love puzzle: An original illustration after I faced my first high school heartbreak. Sad days those were. Isn’t it?
A warrior: My first drawing that I showed to my friends. Oh, the nostalgia. It is a mix of two different photographs that I had randomly found while studying Celtic culture
Geometric rose: This again is a straight-up copy of Kerby Rosanes’ Geometric Series
