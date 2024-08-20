Vince Vaughn’s 5 Most Underrated Roles

Vince Vaughn is a Hollywood superstar who has been around for over three decades. Although he is most known for his comedic work in film and TV, he has led a storied career that has seen him tackle many roles in a plethora of genres. More recently, he has leaned more towards drama, starring in shows like True Detective and movies like Hacksaw Ridge and Dragged Across Concrete.
In 2024, he has blended together his knack for comedy and drama alongside Zach Braff in the crime comedy series, Bad Monkey. Already receiving critical praise for his role in the series, this rendition is a testament to his nuance as an actor. So, let’s explore some of Vince Vaughn’s roles, from comedy to drama, as we rank some of his most underrated movies.
5. Couples Retreat as Dave (2009)
Couples Retreat was released in 2009 and boasted a star-studded ensemble of some of Hollywood’s most iconic comedic actors. The movie follows four couples, all overwhelmed with the stresses of adult life, who embark on a vacation to a tropical island for some much-needed downtime. However, when they arrive, they learn that the resort specialises in couples skill-building, and there isn’t much time at all for fun activities or peaceful tranquility.
Vaughn co-wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Jon Favreau (Swingers, Made). Although the film was not critically praised, it has gained a solid following in the years after its release. While very much an ensemble effort, Vaughn stands out as Dave, a devoted husband and father who realizes his perfect relationship may actually have some cracks in it. To that, the movie serves as a comedic romp spliced with dramatic elements, and Vaughn smoothly carries the picture with a multi-layered performance that has been greatly overlooked compared to his other comedic roles.
4. The Dilemma as Ronny Valentine (2011)
Ron Howard‘s 2011 movie The Dilemma is another example of how Vince Vaughn can blend comedy and drama together seamlessly. The movie centers around Ronny Valentine, played by Vince Vaughn, who is faced with a gut-wrenching moral quandary when he discovers that his best friend, Nick, portrayed by Kevin James, is unwittingly married to a woman who is having an affair. As Ronny contemplates whether to reveal the infidelity, he grapples with the potential fallout on his friendship and the upcoming business deal they are working on together. Despite the film’s modest reception at the box office, Vaughn’s standout performance as Ronny showcases his remarkable ability to deftly transition between comedic moments and heartfelt drama, revealing a depth of character that had not always been a focal point in his previous roles. Through his portrayal, Vaughn delivers a nuanced and compelling exploration of loyalty, love, and the complexities of relationships, ensuring that The Dilemma remains a noteworthy entry in his filmography.
3. Domestic Disturbance as Rick Barnes (2001)
Many may not realize that before Vince Vaughn became celebrated for his comedic roles in classics like Old School, Wedding Crashers, and Dodgeball, his earlier roles mostly consisted within the dramatic realm. In Domestic Disturbance, Vaughn delivered a memorable performance in an otherwise forgettable thriller that didn’t bode well with audiences or critics. The film follows Danny, a young boy known for telling tales, who suspects that his mother’s new husband Rick is a killer. When he witnesses Rick murder a man, Danny confides in his father Frank (John Travolta), who engages in a tense standoff to keep his son safe.
As mentioned, Domestic Disturbance flew under the mainstream radar. However, Vaughn shines in a menacing role as Rick, a dangerous man who still stop at nothing to keep his secrets safe and not be exposed. For fans of Vaughn’s comedic flair, Domestic Disturbance is a fine example of what he is capable of on the other side of the spectrum.
2. Freaky as The Butcher (2020)
Freaky, released in 2020, is a clever and entertaining horror-comedy that pays homage to the classic body swap genre. The film follows Millie Kessler, a high school student portrayed by Kathryn Newton, who finds herself on the run from Blissfield’s infamous serial killer, known as The Butcher, played by Vince Vaughn. In a twist of fate, Millie and the Butcher inadvertently swap bodies due to a mystical dagger’s power, leading to a chaotic and hilarious scenario where Millie must navigate her new, physically powerful form to defeat the killer while Vaughn brilliantly embodies the quirks and nuances of a teenage girl trapped in a killer’s body. Vaughn shines in this dual role, expertly shifting from his portrayal of a crazed psychopath to a ditzy young girl, striking a balance between humor and horror that gives the film a nostalgic feel reminiscent of body-switching classics. His performance not only highlights his comedic timing but also showcases his versatility as an actor, making Freaky a memorable and enjoyable experience for audiences.
1. Brawl in Cell Block 99 as Bradley Thomas (2017)
Brawl in Cell Block 99 marked a career swerve for Vince Vaughn. Released in 2017, Brawl in Cell Block 99 is the second feature film from S. Craig Zahler, following his cult classic western horror film Bone Tomahawk. This gritty crime thriller centers on Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn), a former boxer who finds himself entangled in a world of violence and ruthless crime after losing his job and discovering that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant. In a desperate bid to provide for his family, he becomes involved in drug trafficking, but when a deal goes horribly wrong, he is arrested and sent to prison. There, he faces off against the brutal realities of inmate life, ultimately becoming a fearsome force determined to protect his wife and unborn child at all costs.
Vaughn’s performance in this role is unlike anything he has done before; he convincingly portrays a cold-blooded killer who breaks bones left and right, channeling a raw intensity that showcases his range as an actor. The film’s unflinching violence and Vaughn’s compelling and formidable presence make Brawl in Cell Block 99 a standout entry in the modern crime genre, elevating Zahler’s work as a filmmaker and showcasing Vaughn’s adaptability as a true thespian. Want to read more about Vince Vaughn? Here are his thoughts on the decline of R-Rated comedies in Hollywood.
