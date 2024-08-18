Bone Tomahawk: Revisiting the Horror Western Movie

Bone Tomahawk is a horror western movie released in 2015. From the unique mind of S. Craig Zahler, the film blends together elements of action and horror amidst a western backdrop. Laced with slick dialogue and spliced with gut-wrenching gore, the film carved out a career for Zahler after wowing audiences and critics with his first feature film.
With Kurt Russell at the forefront, Bone Tomahawk quickly gained a cult following. While it didn’t reach intense viewership initially, it has continued to grow in its underground status thanks to its presence on streaming platforms. So, let’s revisit the movie, including the eclectic cast and the rising filmmaker behind it.
What Makes Bone Tomahawk So Unique
Set in the late 1800s, Bone Tomahawk follows the residents of a small frontier town called Bright Hope. The narrative begins with a harrowing series of events initiated by the arrival of a mysterious and unsettling group of Native Americans known as the Troglodytes, who are infamous for their brutal and savage ways. When the town’s doctor is abducted by these ruthless marauders, Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell) steps up to lead a rescue mission to save the doctor and reclaim the town’s sense of security. He is joined by a motley crew consisting of his reluctant deputy, Chicory (Richard Jenkins) and a no-nonsense gunslinger named John Brooder (Matthew Fox).
Hunt’s initial plan is to gather the necessary resources and manpower to confront the Troglodytes, but they quickly learn that their enemy is unlike anything they have ever faced as they reveal themselves to be cannibalistic. As the group embarks on a perilous journey through the unforgiving wilderness, they encounter numerous challenges, including harsh terrain, dwindling supplies, and the constant threat of violence. What makes Bone Tomahawk really stand out is how S. Craig Zahler fuses multiple genres together seamlessly. The picture opens as a standard Western movie and slowly transitions into a horror movie. Along the way, we get to know the characters through extended dialogue scenes reminiscent of a Quentin Tarantino movie. The picture then ends with an intense shootout, taking us right back to the Western movie format.
Who Is S. Craig Zahler? The Maestro of Bone Tomahawk
S. Craig Zahler, born on July 23, 1973, in Miami, Florida, is a multi-talented filmmaker, writer, and musician whose unique voice has resonated in the realm of independent cinema. Although he may not be widely recognized among mainstream audiences, Zahler has earned a reputation as an iconic figure in the indie film world, particularly for his role in revitalizing the B-movie genre. Prior to the release of his acclaimed film Bone Tomahawk in 2015, Zahler had already optioned an impressive array of screenplays. In n a 2015 interview with Creative Screenwriting, the filmmaker stated that he had, “maybe a minimum of 21 different screenplays optioned or sold, and not one of them was made in Hollywood.” Frustrated with the Hollywood system, Zahler took matters into his own hands, independently producing Bone Tomahawk, which not only showcased his distinctive storytelling style but also firmly established him as a prominent voice in contemporary genre filmmaking.
What’s Next for the Rising Filmmaker?
Bone Tomahawk put S. Craig Zahler on the map as a filmmaker to watch out for. Off the back of the critical success of the movie, his next feature film saw him team up with Vince Vaughn for the hyper-violent prison flick, Brawl in Cell Block 99. The gritty 2017 movie marked a turning point for Vaughn who ditched his comedic prowess to play a brutal killer who squares off against his enemies in prison. The next year, Zahler managed to wrangle together even more big names for his crime thriller, Dragged Across Concrete. The movie paired him with Vaughn once again and Mel Gibson, Michael Jai White, Udo Kier, Don Johnson, and Jennifer Carpenter joined the mix.
Since Dragged Across Concrete, Zahler has not released another movie. However, his films continue to grow in popularity, particularly Bone Tomahawk, which is his highest rated movie on IMDB. Outside of movies, Zahler has written a series of novels. As of the time of writing, one of these novels, Wraiths of the Broken Land, is currently in pre-production to be adapted into a film. Ridley Scott is set to direct the movie. Additionally, Zahler is set to write and direct his next movie The Bookie & the Bruiser. The film centres on two WWII veterans, Boscolo, an Italian-American, and Rivner, a Jewish man, as they attempt to reintegrate into society after the war, finding it difficult to live the lives they once led. Vince Vaughn and Adrien Brody will lead the cast and Fred Melamed will take a supporting role. Want to read more about Bone Tomahawk? Here are 10 fun facts about the movie.
