Although his name might not be muttered in the mouths of mainstream moviegoers, S. Craig Zahler has crafted an impressive career in cinema over the last decade. After selling multiple screenplays and self-releasing a handful of novels, Zahler self-funded his first movie, Bone Tomahawk in 2015. The bone-crunching Western horror blended brutal violence, extreme gore and slick dialogue, serving up a unique formula that resonated with the indie market.
Two years later, Zahler released his second film, Brawl in Cell Block 99, an unflinching prison movie that took his notorious gratuitous violence to a whole new level. In 2018, Zahler’s third movie, Dragged Across Concrete, managed to build upon his eclectic framework. Closely following two suspended policeman who delve into the criminal underworld, Dragged Across Concrete seamlessly intertwines the lives of an array of characters who are looking to reap the rewards of a bank heist. So, let’s dive into the impressive cast ensemble of the acclaimed Dragged Across Concrete.
Mel Gibson as Brett Ridgeman
It’s no secret that Mel Gibson‘s life and career have been rather tumultuous over the last two decades. His personal issues leaked into the gossip of the entertainment world and spiraled out of control when he faced criminal prosecutions and a messy divorce. Although many may not have forgiven Gibson for some of his words and actions, it seems Hollywood still view him as a solid leading man.
Gibson’s rise to fame in the indie market happened as a direct result of his breakthrough role in George Miller‘s Mad Max, which became a cultural phenomenon. This success paved the way for Gibson to become one of the biggest action stars of the 80s and 90s, with films like the Lethal Weapon franchise propelling him to the forefront of action cinema. However, Gibson didn’t limit himself to just action roles; he surprised critics and audiences alike with his exceptional performance in Braveheart, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director.
In recent years, Gibson has embraced a mix of roles, returning to his action roots in films like The Expendables 3 and Blood Father. However, it is his portrayal of the weathered but tough Brett Ridgeman in Dragged Across Concrete that showcases Mel Gibson’s versatility as an actor. The character combines his dazzling physicality from his action films, his sharp wit seen in his earlier work, and his brooding intensity displayed in his dramatic roles.
Vince Vaughn as Anthony Lurasetti
Vince Vaughn was cast as Detective Anthony Lurasetti in Dragged Across Concrete. Vaughn is undoubtedly one of the most renowned comedy actors in Hollywood, having gained widespread recognition and admiration for his roles in acclaimed movies like Wedding Crashers, Old School, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. However, Vaughn’s journey to success in the comedy genre was not his initial path in the industry. He began his career by taking on more dramatic roles in movies such as Domestic Disturbance and the reboot of Psycho. In recent years, Vaughn has taken a notable shift back to his dramatic side, proving his versatility as an actor. This transformation was evident when he took on a lead role in True Detective season 2, showcasing his incredible range and ability to captivate audiences in more serious and intense roles.
Seeking new challenges, Vaughn partnered with the talented S. Craig Zahler for the brutal and raw movie, Brawl in Cell Block 99. This collaboration further showcased Vaughn’s dedication and commitment to his craft, as he convincingly portrayed a forceful and ruthless character. In Dragged Across Concrete, Vaughn once again reunited with Zahler, showcasing his ability to portray a cunning and complex suspended police officer named Anthony Lurasetti. Through these recent projects, Vaughn has proven time and time again that he is much more than the wacky comedy actor he has become known as. In 2024, Vince Vaughn is set to star in the 10-part drama series, Bad Monkey.
Michael Jai White as Biscuit
Michael Jai White was born on November 10, 1967, in Brooklyn, New York. With an extensive background in martial arts, White has established himself as a formidable actor in numerous martial arts movies. His real-life skills and training in various combat arts, including karate, judo, and kickboxing, have lent an unmatched authenticity to his on-screen performances. However, in Dragged Across Concrete, White showcased his versatility by setting aside his kicks and punches to deliver a more understated yet effortlessly cool portrayal of Biscuit, a skilled getaway driver. This departure from his usual action roles demonstrated White’s ability to excel in diverse cinematic environments and garnered further praise for his immense talent and range as an actor.
Tory Kittles as Henry Johns
Tory Kittles was cast as the formidable Henry Johns in Dragged Across Concrete. A rising talent in Hollywood, he has left an indelible mark on television and film. Widely recognized for his impeccable performances in critically acclaimed shows such as True Detective and Sons of Anarchy, Kittles has steadily risen through the ranks, making a name for himself. However, it was his portrayal of an ex-con yearning for redemption in Dragged Across Concrete that truly showcased his ability to captivate audiences and command the screen. Sharing the screen with Hollywood heavyweights Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, Kittles effortlessly held his own, delivering a compelling and nuanced performance that further solidified his status as a rising star. With his undeniable talent and charisma, it is clear that Tory Kittles is destined for great things in the world of entertainment.
Jennifer Carpenter as Kelly Summer
Jennifer Carpenter was born on December 7, 1979, in Louisville, Kentucky. She catapulted to fame with her exceptional portrayals in two iconic roles. In 2005, Carpenter enthralled audiences as the titular character in The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Her raw and haunting performance in the psychological horror film garnered critical acclaim and established her as a versatile actress. However, it was her portrayal of Debra Morgan in the hit television series Dexter that cemented Carpenter’s place in pop culture. From 2006 to 2013, she brought to life the complex and resilient character of Debra, captivating viewers with her emotional depth and gripping storytelling. In Dragged Across Concrete, Carpenter starred as Kelly Summer, a new mother who gets caught up in the bank heist on her first day back from maternity leave.
Don Johnson as Chief Lt. G. Calvert
Don Johnson, widely recognized for his breakout role on the immensely successful TV series Miami Vice, has carved out a versatile career in the entertainment industry. While his portrayal of the charismatic detective James “Sonny” Crockett cemented his status as a heartthrob, Johnson has since embarked on a path of character acting. This shift in focus has seen him embrace the challenge of playing villainous roles, showcasing his range and immersing audiences in films like Django Unchained and Brawl in Cell Block 99.
In the critically acclaimed crime thriller Dragged Across Concrete, Johnson had the opportunity to reunite with director S. Craig Zahler, portraying the role of Chief Calvert, an authoritative and uncompromising officer who suspends the film’s two protagonists. With each new project, Johnson continues to demonstrate his ability to captivate viewers with his talent and versatility, leaving an indelible mark on the world of acting. In 2024, Johnson is set to star in Jeremy Saulnier‘s action-thriller, Rebel Ridge.
