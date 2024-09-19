Quentin Tarantino burst into Hollywood in 1992 with his groundbreaking crime movie Reservoir Dogs. The genre-hopping movie put him on the radar thanks to his non-linear storytelling, shocking violence and unique dialogue. However, it was his sophomore movie Pulp Fiction that really let people know who he was.
Pulp Fiction once again boasted non-linear storytelling, focusing on the intertwining lives of a bunch of LA criminals. Tarantino also took his slick dialogue to new heights, filling the film with pop culture references and conversations characters didn’t typically have in movies. When Pulp Fiction proved to be critical success as well as a box office triumph, Tarantino’s formula was soon emulated by a string of copycat movies. While some of these films managed to throw their own spin on the new realm of crime movie, others totally ripped off Tarantino’s work. So, here are 6 Quentin Tarantino copycat movies from the 90s – some worth a watch and others that feel more like imitation rather than homage.
6. Thursday (1998)
Thursday is a 90s movie that struggles to finds its own feet as it truly embodies a Tarantino knock off. While there are fun elements to the movie as it explores dark themes in a humorous way, its narrative feels much too similar to Pulp Fiction. Directed by Skip Woods, Thursday takes viewers on a tumultuous ride through a single day in the life of former drug addict Casey Wells, portrayed by Thomas Jane. Once a promising young man, Casey is trying to navigate his new life in the suburbs when chaos erupts, dragging him back into a world he thought he’d left behind. As the day unfolds, audiences are treated to a roller coaster of violence, dark humor, and unexpected twists, all triggered by the sudden reappearance of an old friend who brings a stash of drugs and a myriad of bizarre characters into Casey’s life.
The film manages to blend absurdity with suspense, showcasing a colorful array of underworld figures, including a menacing hitman and a wacky criminal mastermind, each adding their own layer of complexity to the spiraling events. Amidst the chaos, Thursday explores themes of redemption and the inescapable grip of past choices. If you can put aside the fact that Woods cannot live up to the writing of Tarantino, Thursday is a fun watch that will fill a hole if you’ve already over-binged Tarantino’s crime classics.
5. 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
Hitting theaters two years after Pulp Fiction, many moviegoers slammed 2 Days in the Valley as a straight-up Tarantino copycat movie. Much like Pulp Fiction, John Herzfeld‘s crime comedy focuses on the interconnecting lives of a group of LA criminals. So, there’s strike number one in terms of copycatting. The film also takes place within a 48-hour period, which if you break it down, so does Pulp Fiction. Strike number two.
Imitation aside, 2 Days in the Valley is a standout movie for Herzfeld, who is a life-long friend of Sylvester Stallone. The Italian stallion has often praised his friend’s filmmaking skills, however, he has never really shot to mainstream fame. Yet, in the years following the release of 2 Days in the Valley, the film has grown in cult following. Some now consider it as a crime parody movie, making it much easier to enjoy if you watch it through that lens. Nonetheless, it is still worth a watch if you’re a Tarantino fan or crime movie fan in general.
Watch 2 Days in the Valley on Apple TV+
4. Get Shorty (1995)
John Travolta‘s lead role in Pulp Fiction served as an epic comeback, earning him his second Oscar nomination. Travolta played Vincent Vega, a brutal gangster who has an odd charm about him. In Get Shorty, he kept his criminal flair going as Chili Palmer, a mobster who travels to Hollywood to collect a debt. However, when he arrives, he realises the movie business is much more fulfilling than his life of crime. Get Shorty was well-received by critics and featured an all-star cast including Gene Hackman, Rene Russo, Danny DeVito, and Delroy Lindo. While it didn’t copy Tarantino’s unique movie formula, it definitely borrowed certain elements like its witty dialogue, pop-culture references and blend of crime and dark comedy. Yet, it stands out as its own vehicle and has stood the test of time in the crime realm.
3. The Boondock Saints (1999)
The Boondock Saints, released in 1999 and directed by Troy Duffy, follows the story of fraternal twins Connor and Murphy MacManus, played by Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus, who take vigilante justice into their own hands after a chance encounter with the Russian mafia ignites their sense of righteousness. As they embark on a mission to eliminate criminals in Boston, their exploits draw the attention of an eccentric detective, masterfully executed by Willem Dafoe, resulting in a cat-and-mouse game filled with violence and dark humor.
Upon its initial release, the film struggled at the box office and faced harsh criticism, with many reviewers dismissing it as a mere Tarantino wannabe, primarily due to its blend of crime, stylized violence, and witty dialogue. However, what some perceived as imitation, others recognized as homage, as the film weaves in unique elements that showcase its own voice amidst the influences of the time. Over the years, The Boondock Saints has experienced a remarkable resurgence, garnering a devoted following and cementing its status as a cult classic, celebrated for its iconic characters, quotable lines, and the audacious exploration of morality in a lawless world.
Watch The Boondock Saints on Prime Video
2. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
When Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels hit movie theaters in 1998, Guy Ritchie felt like Britains’s answer to Quentin Tarantino. In terms of tone, Ritchie’s debut is strikingly similar to Tarantino’s style – playing with timelines, utilising fast-paced dialogue and making criminals attractive despite their immense flaws. However, Ritchie stood out with his filmmaking from a visual standpoint.
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels showcased a filming style that felt frenetic – jump cuts, freeze frames, hyper close-ups, and Dutch camera angles that elevate tension. Although some Tarantino inspiration can be felt, somehow Ritchie managed to create his own sub-genre in British crime tales. But his appeal was not limited to UK audiences, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels attracted widespread attention, meaning his second movie had Hollywood stars lining up to feature. Snatch followed in 2000 and starred Brad Pitt, Benicio Del Toro, and Dennis Farina.
Watch Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels on Apple TV+
1. Go (1999)
Released in 1999, Go, directed by Doug Liman, is a vibrant, fast-paced film that manages to carve out its own identity despite being frequently labeled a Tarantino copycat. The plot unfolds over the course of one wild night in Los Angeles, following the intertwining lives of several characters—young partygoers, a pair of convenience store clerks, and a group of drug dealers—as they navigate misunderstandings, adrenaline-fueled escapades, and the chaotic consequences of their choices. While Go shares Tarantino’s signature style of interconnecting narratives and a playful approach to crime, it distinctly targets a younger audience, capturing the spirit of the late ’90s youth culture with its energetic soundtrack and relatable characters.
This iconic film infuses a more lighthearted tone than many of Tarantino’s movies, blending humor with action, making it feel like an accessible homage aimed at teen fans of Tarantino rather than a direct copy. Over the years, Go has garnered a devoted following, celebrated for its clever writing, charismatic ensemble cast, and a snapshot of a generation caught in the crossfire of their own reckless adventures. Want to read more about the magnetic Quentin Tarantino? Here are his all-time favorite movies.
Follow Us