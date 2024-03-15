What Happened to Sylvester Stallone After ‘The Expendables’?

Remember Sylvester Stallone, the muscle-bound maestro of the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ franchises? Well, after ‘The Expendables’ flexed its last bicep, Sly didn’t just crawl back into the Hollywood Hills to sip raw eggs in peace. No, he’s been as busy as a one-armed wallpaper hanger. Let’s take a gander at what ol’ Sly has been punching out since.

Stallone Steps Back Into the Ring with Creed

Stallone decided to dust off his Rocky Balboa trunks for the ‘Creed’ movie series, which was like a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart of his career. Critics and audiences alike were cheering from their seats as if they’d just watched Apollo Creed’s patriotic shorts come to life. When looking at franchises like “Rocky,” “Rambo,” and “The Expendables,” Stallone was not only the number one star in all the movies but he was also the producer on them and wrote or directed a number of them as well. Talk about a heavyweight in Hollywood, huh?

A Quick Jaunt Through the Galaxy

Stallone’s brief stint in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ may have been as fleeting as a shooting star, but it sure left an impression. Marvel’s cosmic playground got a little more gravitas with Sly gracing the screen, even if it was just for a hot minute. James Gunn did say that Sly is an “important” character from Marvel Comics when it comes to the cosmic universe. So, maybe we shouldn’t blink during his appearances, or we’ll miss some universe-altering cameo.

The Great Escape Plan

The ‘Escape Plan’ series saw Stallone flexing his security expert muscles, but let’s face it—escape plans are only as good as their blueprints. While the first film had us all nodding along with its clever twists, by the time we hit ‘The Extractors,’ it felt like we were watching someone trying to punch their way out of a wet paper bag. Still, you’ve got to admire a guy who can keep a straight face while delivering lines about high-tech prison breakouts.

Rambo Draws Last Blood

In what might be Rambo’s swan song, ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ had Stallone doing what he does best—turning bad guys into pincushions with extreme prejudice. There’s something about watching Rambo set up booby traps that makes you nostalgic for the days when action heroes could singlehandedly decimate an entire army without breaking a sweat—or cracking a smile.

Everyone Gets A Superhero Gig

In ‘Samaritan,’ Stallone showed up as a superhero who’s been on sabbatical so long he might need to Google how to throw a punch. It’s refreshing to see Sly take on a role that doesn’t require him to be oiled up and yelling over machine gun fire. And let’s be honest, at this point in Hollywood, if you haven’t worn tights and saved the world, are you even trying?

Reality TV Gets A Knockout Punch

Stallone took a swing at reality TV with ‘The Contender,’ and while it may not have scored a knockout in ratings, it showed that Sly could still throw a haymaker outside the ring. The show had professional boxers duking it out for real, which is more than we can say for some reality TV that feels about as authentic as a three-dollar bill.

The Artist Also Known As Sly

Beyond being able to snap necks on camera with finesse, Stallone has shown he can also sling paint and pen scripts with the best of them. His art exhibitions reveal layers to the man that go deeper than his on-screen personas. You can’t make peace with someone who’s been so, so nefarious, in my opinion, he said about his artistry—a far cry from his action-packed escapades.

Sly Ain’t Throwing In The Towel Just Yet

With projects like ‘Never Too Old to Die’ and his docuseries ‘The Family Stallone’, it’s clear that Stallone isn’t ready to hang up his gloves or his pen. He’s still got some punches left to throw and stories left to tell—and let’s be real, Hollywood would be a lot less fun without him.

In conclusion, whether he’s revisiting beloved characters or trying on new capes, Sylvester Stallone is proving he’s still got plenty of fight left in him. And if there’s one thing we can learn from Sly’s post-‘Expendables’ journey, it’s that you’re never too old to punch your way into new adventures—or at least into our hearts.

