10 Reasons Why “10 Things I Hate About You” Is a 90s Classic

The 1999 teen rom-com “ 10 Things I Hate About You” directed by Gil Junger, starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joeseph Gordon-Levitt, amongst many others, grossed over 60 million Dollars and was well received by critics overall. However, it never achieved the same popularity status as “Mean Girls” or “Clueless”, although it’s a period piece in the late 90s to early 2000s sense.
Here are 10 reasons why this film should have a higher status and is perfect for a movie night where you reminisce about a “better” or simpler time, without smartphones, dating apps, or daily distractions. Especially for Generation Z and Millenials.
10. It’s a modern take on a Shakespearean comedy
The film’s script is a modernized version of Shakespeare’s late 16th-century comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” set in an American high school in the 1990s. The script was written by two women: Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith.
While many films stray from their literary roots, “10 Things I Hate About You” relies heavily on the Shakespearean plot, which makes it particularly attractive to literature fans.
9. The premise
The beauty of the plot is that it is quite encapsulated with lots of trials and tribulations.
Cameron, the new boy at the high school, has a heavy crush on the popular girl Bianca. But Bianca’s father won’t allow her to date anyone unless her older sister has a date. Her sister, however, is the maladjusted Kat, who’s very unpopular at school because of her gruff, direct manner.
Therefore, Cameron and his friend Michael strategize to get Kat on a date with the infamous Patrick Verona, who has a bad boy image and notoriety. As part of the scheme, they use Joey Donner, the school jerk and model as a pawn and trick him into thinking that if he pays someone to date Kat, he can date Bianca. From there on, everything unravels.
8. Feminism
Of course, the feminism in this movie is from a privileged white girl’s perspective, but either way, it reflected the 90s riot grrrl movement. The female protagonist Kat didn’t care about boys and embraced her general unlikability. She didn’t try to impress anybody, but she didn’t care to look “pretty” and fought for her opinions to be heard (by everyone). I remember being very impressed and feeling empowered by this behavior when I was a young girl.
7. The riot grrrl movement
The 90s riot grrrl movement is reflected in the soundtrack of this movie. As a subculture in the 90s, the movement was founded by young women artists, activists, and rockers from bands such as Bikini Kill, Heavens to Betsy, and Bratmobile. (Bikini Kill is the band Kat listens to). The bands heavily criticized misogyny and screamed lyrics against the patriarchy in the male-dominated punk genre.
6. The Soundtrack
Honestly, the soundtrack of this movie has to be one of the most refreshing and versatile soundtracks in teen romcoms I’ve ever heard. Of course, due to Kat’s interest in punk all-girl bands, it entails many songs referencing the riot grrl movement or Indie-bands such as Letter to Cleo’s “I Want You To Want Me”. Kat’s overall vibe is anti-mainstream, which is perfectly matched by Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation”, which introduces her to the viewer. Softer, airy tracks, such as Air’s “Sexy Boy”, start when Michael and Cameron throw down flyers in school to invite everyone to a party to continue their scheming. F.N.T.’s “Semisonic” is the perfect song for the paintball scene, where Patrick and Kat kiss for the first time, truly cinematic.
5. Great actors
Seriously, this cast is star-studded, albeit not all of the actors have gone on to have huge careers. Julia Stiles as Kat is as convincing as it gets in terms of an anti-social, rebellious teenage girl and has since gotten big roles e.g. in “ Mona Lisa Smile”. Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the shy but brainy Cameron, has gone on to play roles in huge movies such as “Inception” or “500 Days of Summer”. And do we need to talk about Ledger? Yes, in the next point.
4. Heath Ledger
The late Heath Ledger who passed away in 2008 is forever immortalized in this teen movie. This was right at the start of his career and a big deal to the up-and-coming Australian actor. Perhaps I’m biased, but his Oscar for “The Dark Knight” might prove my point when I say Ledger showed his diverse acting skills in the role of the heartthrob, cool, and nonchalant Patrick Verona. Looking back at all his roles, he’s one of the best actors ever and could have done even more great movies if he hadn’t died so early at 28.
3. The poem that gives the movie its title
The poem the movie centers around is heartbreaking and gets you in the feels. To add texture, actress Julia Stiles actually cried when reading it out loud. Her emotions were unscripted, which is also very palpable on screen.
“I hate the way you’re not around /And the fact that you didn’t call/ But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you/ Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.”
2. The Characters
The characters are so complex which makes the plot very interesting as all of them go through changes that eventually make them better people, however, I’ll not spill the beans, you have to see for yourself.
1. Nostalgia for the late 90s/ early 2000s movies
One of the most significant factors why this film is amazing is its strong nostalgia. It instantly takes us back to easier days, with less social media, more real-life connections, and no phone-addicted teenager zombies. Everything was easier back then or so it seems. And a good rom-com can do so much to keep us in that illusion and reminiscence on the past.