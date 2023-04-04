Every Death In John Wick: Chapter 4 Explained

Editor’s Note: The Article Below Contains Spoilers For John Wick: Chapter 4
John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action-packed epitome of all three previous John Wick films — and true to the franchise, the movie is filled with hand-to-hand combat, blockbuster action, and multiple suspenseful deaths. After John Wick: Parabellum, it was sure Chapter 4 would elevate the show’s body count to a greater extent. Without a doubt, the movie delivered on the expectations
John Wick 4 not only ties everything together in a neat bow, but it also explains why directors had to keep the cast and duration of the movie so expansive. In doing so, Chapter 4 had to gamble on multiple lives of notable characters, and most of them were lost. However, some deaths were quite shocking and needed additional explanation. Here are the seven tragic deaths in John Wick: Chapter 4 ranked from worst to best.
7. The Elder
John Wick 4 kept the tempo of the previous film and picked right back where John Wick: Parabellum left. While settling his affairs with the High Table, John Wick meets with The Elder. However, the power holder’s reign lasted briefly as Wick killed him right in the beginning.
The Elder’s murder was the first John Wick 4 kill that surprised everyone. Killing the Elder was like waging war against the whole High Table. However, Wick didn’t think twice, depicting that nothing could stop him now. As a matter of fact, the Elder’s death built the storyline for the John Wick 4 movie, so this death was something that Wick needed to keep the action ball rolling.
6. Charon
The death of the Elder did not go unnoticed. Charon had to pay the price of Wick’s actions. John and Winston were both friends to Charon. Their actions from John Wick 2 and onwards showed that the price would have to be paid someday. But no one guessed that Charon would be the one paying for it. He was killed right at the start of Chapter 4, which shows how clever and dangerous the newly introduced Marquis (Bill Skarsgård) is.
The Marquis knew that killing Winston would only make him a “New York Continental Hotel” martyr, so he punished Charon for Winston’s actions. Furthermore, Charon’s death was especially gut wrenching as Lance Reddick who played Charon in the franchise died just a week before the John Wick 4 release.
5. Shimazu Koji
You may not see Koji frequently in John Wick 4, but all his scenes were a great film highlight. Considering that Koji fought bravely against everything that High Table sent towards him and never gave John Wick away, he deserved death in a blockbuster fight. Thankfully, it happened when Donnie Yen’s character Caine came forward against him.
Although Koji knew beating Caine wasn’t possible, he never ran away, even when Caine gave him a chance. After getting death blows of the swords from Caine, Koji finally dies at his hands in the movie. However, Wick considered himself guilty of the death of Shimazu Koji. Another exciting aspect is that Koji’s daughter Akira is alive, and she is seen going after Caine to avenge her father in the movie’s post credits scene.
4. Killa
Killa’s death was one of the slowest deaths in the movie. The whole film revolved around Keanu Reeves’ John Wick killing Killa to get back with Ruska Roma. At many moments, Wick came close to killing Killa, however, he always got up, thanks to his sheer strength. We know nothing stops John Wick from achieving his task. Ultimately, Wick throws him off his balcony, and he lands on his head, resulting in instant death on the impact.
3. Chidi
Chidi was second in command to the Marquis (Bill Skarsgard) and gave Wick a hard time. Interestingly, it wasn’t John Wick that killed him but The Tracker. When Wick saves Mr. Nobody’s dog by risking his own life, it creates a bond of mutual respect between them. Right after that, when Tracker’s dog bites Chidi, he shoots Chidi in the face and ends his life. Afterward, the dog marks his territory by urinating on Chidi’s face making it one of the hilarious John Wick 4 scenes.
2. Marquis
The main John Wick 4 villain, The Marquis de Gramont, is one of several parallels to the first John Wick film. The character may not be the same as Iosef (Alfie Allen from John Wick 1), but the ideas behind both are the same. Like Iosef, Marquis is also a young kid who thought he could beat Wick with his resources. However, after using all of them, he still died at the hands of John Wick in a simple duel. In the last scene, John Wick only pretends to shoot his third and last bullet to lure the Marquis into the trap. When he comes closer, Wick puts the last bullet in his head and kills him and grants freedom to himself and Caine.
1. John Wick
John Wick 4 came in with a bittersweet end through John Wick’s death. After his battle with Caine, Wick dies due to multiple lethal wounds; another sad tragedy as both were friends. This death is the most notable on the list as Wick made it this far after killing hundreds of men in 4 movies. However, it wasn’t easy to imagine John Wick’s death In John Wick 4 after his continuous win streaks against the leaders of the High Table. There is still a probability that John Wick’s death is a fakeout, but we’ll have to wait for hypothetical John Wick 5 or the John Wick spin-offs to know more about that.
