John Wick’s Continued Success Proves The Franchise Understands What Audiences Want

The John Wick franchise has found incredible success by showing an understanding what audiences want today. While superhero movies are among the most popular and highest-grossing of all time with Avengers: Endgame grossing over $2.7 billion worldwide, the John Wick movies have proven to be great alternatives for fans that want something different. From its talented cast to intricate lore, the John Wick franchise offers exciting theatrical elements which draws fans to theaters.
Led by Keanu Reeves, the franchise delivers an action-packed, globe-trotting adventure. The John Wick movies offer riveting cinematic alternatives which continue to raise the stakes with each new entry. Now on the way to becoming a billion-dollar franchise, here’s how John Wick has won theatrical affection.
The John Wick Franchise Provides Much Needed Counter Programming to Superhero Blockbusters
If you’re not a fan of superhero movies such as the Marvel or DC Cinematic Universes, it can be difficult sometimes to find a new release to get excited for, as it seems every other blockbuster released is a Superhero movie. The John Wick franchise is the perfect counter to those movies. It is worth noting that John Wick isn’t exactly a realistic franchise either, Keanu Reeves is kicking ass and pulling off some incredibly unrealistic stunts, however, the stakes in these movies are personal and relatable. Reeves’ character, John Wick, is fighting for his life, and not to save the whole world. It is quite interesting to see a film hero out for himself, and not with the weight of the world on his shoulder.
John Wick Is Part Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Niche
Franchises such as John Wick, Mission Impossible, and The Fast and the Furious all have one thing in common – they offer mindless fun action with exciting stakes. One defining factor they share is that the stakes for the main characters increase with each new entry in the franchise, and fans seem to enjoy that. When Paul Walker first appeared in The Fast and the Furious as an undercover cop street racer, it is fair to say no one expected that the crew would eventually be driving cars in space. The John Wick franchise keeps upping the ante, too, with the stunts getting more elaborate and the fight scenes getting more extreme and action-packed. While the action is often fairly unrealistic, it is what people want and expect to see from the franchise.
When it comes to the box office, these action-packed franchises are becoming some of the movie industry’s biggest names. As a testament to their success, the Mission Impossible franchise has grossed over $3 billion, The Fast and the Furious franchise has raked in an incredible $6 billion (maybe driving cars in space was a good idea), and John Wick is already well on its way to becoming a billion dollar franchise.
