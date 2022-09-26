Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger

Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
Tom Cruise and Cher
Here’s where the world becomes a little more interesting. Cher dated Tom Cruise in 1985. The couple actually met at a wedding – the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn. Cher was born on May 20, 1946, which made her 39 to his 23 when they dated. She is by far the oldest woman he dated and is also the one many people are so shocked to learn about. They don’t seem like a good pair, and they clearly were not, considering their relationship didn’t go anywhere.
Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers
Born on January 27, 1956, she’s the second oldest woman Cruise has ever been with. In fact, she’s older than Cruise by several years. She’s six years his senior. When they were married in 1987, Tom Cruise’s girlfriends ceased to matter. Rogers was 31 to Cruise’s 25 at the time of their wedding. Their marriage did not last more than a few years. She’s the woman who reportedly got him involved in the Church of Scientology, though she reportedly left the church herself.
Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay
She comes in as his third oldest lady friend of all. She was born on August 29, 1959. This is an interesting story. When they began dating, De Mornay was already dating another man. However, she met Cruise while filming Risky Business in 1982, and she began having an affair with the young actor. He would have been 20 at the time, and she would have been 23. They dated for three years. Once again, he went with a woman who was older than he was.
Tom Cruise and Heather Locklear
She was born on September 25, 1961. When she was Tom Cruise’s girlfriend, it was not really more than a date. In fact, it was one date in the very early 1980s, and the date did not go well. She’s famous for saying that their first date did not turn into a second date because she didn’t care much for his dance moves. It might be true. It might not be true. What is amazing, though, is that this couple definitely dated, and the world is always shocked by this. We love it, though. She was only a year older than he was when they dated.
Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruise
She was born on April 28, 1974. She is 14 years his junior, which isn’t too many years. These two began dating at the beginning of the new millennium. Tom Cruise would have been in his early 40s to late 20s. Considering he does not age, though, it works for them. They were equally beautiful, and they just looked good together.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
His third wife was born on December 18, 1978. They were an odd pair, and everyone knew it. Their marriage shocked the world. For one, she was a golden girl in Hollywood. She was young and beautiful and sweet, and everyone loved her. She was not yet 30 when she met Tom Cruise. However, he was nearing 50, and their 16-year age difference was a big deal. Their marriage did not last, but it did provide them with a shared daughter.
Tom Cruise and Yolanda Pecoraro
Finally, she was born on February 28, 1985. No one can confirm or deny that they were together, but there’s a good story with this one. He was reportedly in the midst of his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012 when he met this young lady who is 23 years younger than he is. It was the year Tom Cruise turned 50, and she would have turned 27. It was a huge difference. Reportedly, he was very interested in her. She was not as interested in him. The rumor mill is adamant that these two hooked up – whatever that means – once. She was never Tom Cruise’s girlfriend, though.