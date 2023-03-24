John Wick: Chapter 4 Celebrates The Legacy of Action Movies

John Wick: Chapter 4 is an epic 169 minutes of motion picture that bring together everything that makes action movies amazingly entertaining. The movie is the fourth film in the John Wick franchise and a direct sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). Since the release of its first film, John Wick, in 2014, the franchise has enjoyed consecutive success at the Box Office. All three movies have earned a combined $584.8 million at the Box Office with a total budget of $135–145 million.
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the movie’s titular character and protagonist. As he has done in the past three movies, Chad Stahelski directs the movie. The movie’s plot follows John Wick’s fight for survival against the High Table and the most powerful assassins in the world.
Fan Favorite Action Movie Stars Are Introduced to the Franchise With John Wick 4
Lovers of the franchise and action movie audiences were left in awe of the incredible cast of action stars introduced in John Wick 4. Officially released trailers show the movie is packed with iconic action movie stars making debut appearances in the franchise. Notable names are Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins.
Donnie Yen plays the role of Caine, a blind assassin and an old friend of John Wick. Caine is a member of the High Table. Scott Adkins plays Killa, the Head of the German High Table. Although not a friend of John Wick, they happen to have the same enemy. Hiroyuki Sanada plays the character of Shimazu Koji, a friend of John Wick and manager of the Osaka Continental Hotel.
Donnie Yen is popularly remembered for his action movie roles in films like Once Upon a Time in China II, Iron Monkey, Ip Man, Crouching Tiger, and Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. Scott Adkins starred in popular movies like Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, The Expendables 2, The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, and Day Shift. Hiroyuki Sanada has been in movies like The Wolverine, Avengers: Endgame, Army of the Dead, and Bullet Train.
John Wick 4 Doesn’t Skimp on the Action or The Violence
Scenes from the official John Wick trailer were already nothing short of an action-filled delight. There is a seemingly unanimous agreement that this is the most brutal film yet. In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Keanu Reeves admits that “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far….”
With the introduction of action movie stars, viewers are geared up for a lot more action and violence in John Wick 4. The movie features fast-paced car chases through the streets of France and Paris. Going against the High Table and fighting through hundreds of professional assassins sets the stage for many gun and sword fights. Not known to shy from skillful gunplays and violence, John Wick 4 pushes the boundaries of action movies.
So far, reviews have been mostly positive, with expectations high for its official release. On IMDb, the movie has a rating of 9.4/10, with Rotten Tomatoes ratings at 92%. More now than ever, audiences would look forward to watching one of the last appearances of Lance Reddick on the big screen. The movie world woke up to sad news of his death on March 17, 2023. Riddick, who reprises his concierge role as Charon, died of natural causes at the age of 60.
The Film Takes The Genre to New Heights
There’s no doubt John Wick: Chapter 4 would be a commercial success. By pushing beyond the confines of the action-thriller genre, John Wick 4 dabbles a bit into comedy. This is seen in several comic lines shown in its trailer. Although action movies are often known for their campiness and extreme violence, John Wick 4 looks to set a new standard for the genre.
Then there’s the fact that Keanu Reeves, regarded as Hollywood’s heartthrob, can do no wrong. Undoubtedly, no actor would have been able to give life to John Wick’s character like Keanu Reeves has done since 2014. While some movie viewers shy away from the action genre because of its known campiness, John Wick: Chapter 4 proves the genre is capable of so much more than its been previously given credit for.
