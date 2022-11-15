The First Official Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Been Released

March 24, 2023, is approaching fast. Originally, John Wick: Chapter 4 had a release date of May 21, 2021, but this was when the coronavirus pandemic greatly impacted Hollywood. The date shifted over to May 27, 2022, but in fears of COVID still being a major problem, plus Keanu Reeves’ commitment to Matrix Resurrections, the studio had no choice but to push it back to March 24, 2023. Now, as we’re less than six months away from the release date, a full trailer of the fourth installment has been released, and it’s surely promising a bloody and wildly entertaining thrill ride that dares to top its predecessors.
In Chapter III, John Wick had a $14 million bounty on his head and was doing everything in his power to stay alive. Now, the legendary assassin is no longer running as he’ll take the fight against the High Table and will seek the assistance of the most powerful players in the underworld. Of course, Mr. Reeves returns as the title character, with Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane coming back to their respective roles as well. Several high-profile actors join the franchise in the fourth film as Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Clancy Brown help round out the big cast. As many have noticed, each film gets bigger and crazier; John Wick was simply between the $20 – $30 million range. John Wick: Chapter II was $40 million. John Wick: Chapter III was $75 million. With Wick traveling to places like New York and Tokyo, the set pieces, weapons, and stunts are surely expanding in unique and different ways.
Director Chad Stahelski spoke to IGN about the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, describing his mindset when it comes to evolving and expanding the over-the-top action of the series:
“It starts with me,” Stahelski said. “So if you want a better John Wick 5, I’ve got to get better. I have to learn some tricks as a director, I have to try new lenses. I have to learn how to edit. I have to learn how to shoot better. I have to learn how to talk to my cast better. I have to be able to go out and take meetings and cast my movies better to get the best actors I can.”
Of course, this is a collaborative effort, and the franchise isn’t as effective as its leading man. Since day one, Keanu Reeves has been the driving force who’s pushed the limits when it comes to badass action, and that was no different in the upcoming sequel, “Keanu’s got to get better. I’m saying he’s got to get better at John Wick. He’s got to expand, he’s got to get better at martial arts. He’s got to get better in every way,” Stahelski explained. “Keanu does nunchucks in this movie, which you’ve seen in the trailer. Keanu spent months knocking himself out, getting good at nunchucks. Ambidextrous, right hand, while shooting a gun. F***ing guy is great at it.”
Given the history of John Wick, it won’t be surprising if the film turns out to be another wildly entertaining affair. The first feature helped revolutionize the way action films were done in North America, could John Wick: Chapter 4 find another inventive way to portray action within the genre? That would certainly be cool, though a great film is the only thing necessary here. John Wick: Chapter 4 is certainly one of the most highly anticipated features of 2023, and with the world expanding – The Ballerina spin-off and The Continental TV series are coming soon – there are no signs of it slowing down (which is a good thing). We’ll keep you updated on more information regarding the latest chapter of the action saga.