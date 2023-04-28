Meet The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing audiences with its glitz, glamour, and drama. Among its memorable cast members is Adrienne Maloof, a businesswoman, philanthropist, and former co-owner of the Sacramento Kings basketball team. Maloof’s dynamic personality and quick wit made her a fan favorite during her tenure on the show, which lasted from seasons 1 to 3.
Fans of the show will remember her infamous spat with Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville, the latter of which led to the reveal of a family secret. This article will dive deeper into her family background, her time on RHOBH, as well as what she’s been up to since departing from the franchise. So, let’s meet the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof.
Adrienne Maloof Is The Daughter of Billionaire Entrepreneur George J. Maloof Sr.
The third of four children born to George J. Maloof Sr. and Colleen Maloof, she was born on September 4, 1961, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her father, George, was a successful billionaire businessman who built a family fortune growing his liquor and gaming business. The Maloof family became household names in the early 2000s when they purchased the Sacramento Kings NBA team, a move that put them on the map as major players in professional sports ownership.
Growing up, Maloof was exposed to a life of luxury and privilege. She attended the University of New Mexico, where she earned a degree in Political Science. After college, she worked for her family’s business and eventually became an integral part of it, holding senior positions in various divisions, including the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and the Maloof Music record label.
Adrienne Maloof Had An Eventful Time On RHOBH
During her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was often shown hosting lavish parties at her Beverly Hills mansion and jet-setting around the world on private planes. Despite her opulent lifestyle, herdown-to-earth personality and strong work ethic made her relatable to many viewers. Often one of the first on hand to mediate and put out fires between feuding housewives on the show, Adrienne Maloof eventually had a few squabbles of her own much of which led to her exit from the show. Maloof was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 but left unexpectedly in Season 3 after she got into a fight with Brandi Glanville.
At a dinner party with her fellow cast members on RHOBH, Brandi inadvertently revealed that Adrienne Maloof had used a surrogate to carry her twins. This didn’t go down well with Maloof as she felt it was inappropriate of her to divulge family secrets of that magnitude on air, being that her six-year-old sons and members of the public were not aware of this. She pursued legal action seeking to stop the broadcast of that clip. Her absence from the RHOBH Season 3 reunion sparked rumors that she had quit the show. On March 4, 2013, she announced her exit from the TV series, however, she would later feature in the show as a guest in Seasons 5, 6, 8, and 9.
She Dated Rod Stewart’s Son Following Her Divorce From Paul Nassif
Following her divorce from Dr. Paul Nassif, Adrienne Maloof dated Sean Stewart, son of rock legend Rod Stewart. The couple’s 20-year age difference caused quite a stir in the media, but she didn’t let the criticism get to her. She enjoyed a brief but high-profile romance with Sean, even appearing on his reality show, Stewarts & Hamiltons. However, the relationship didn’t last long, and the two eventually went their separate ways. Despite the breakup, Adrienne Maloof remains close to the Stewart family, and she’s been spotted attending events with them on occasion.
What Is She Up To Now?
Since her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Adrienne Maloof initially focused on raising her kids though she made out time to make a guest appearance for the fifth, sixth, eighth, and tenth seasons of the show. She has also paid more attention to her businesses, she launched her own jewelry line, Beverly Hills Gypsy, which has been featured in top fashion magazines like Vogue and Elle. She also co-owns a skincare line called NassifMD Dermaceuticals with her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif.
Beyond her business ventures, Maloof remains active in philanthropy. She lends support to organizations like the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the School On Wheels program, the Good News Foundation, and the Camp Kindness program with the Sacramento SPCA. She frequently posts life updates on social media which she also uses to lend her voice to the gay rights movement among other causes.
