What Has Wentworth Miller Been Up To Since Prison Break?

Wentworth Miller was one of television’s most famous actors from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s. Miller portrayed the iconic character Michael Scofield in the Fox crime drama Prison Break. To date, Prison Break remains Wentworth Miller’s biggest project of his acting career. His portrayal of the enigmatic genius who tattoos his escape plan onto his body makes him one of television’s smartest characters.
Prison Break aired originally from August 29, 2005, to May 15, 2009. A feature-length film and a follow-up season 5 was released in May 2009 and 2017, respectively. Since then, Wentworth Miller’s career has taken unexpected turns, and his personal journey has equally been transformative. Here’s a timeline of what Wentworth Miller has been up to since
Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold
One of Wentworth Miller’s most prominent post-Prison Break roles came in the fictional Arrowverse universe. The Arrowverse is a connected universe of superhero television shows on The CW, based on DC Comics characters. Wentworth Miller joined The Flash cast in 2014 before he returned for the fifth season of Prison Break. In The Flash, Miller portrayed Leonard Snart/Captain Cold as a smart, sarcastic, and morally ambiguous villain.
Miller’s portrayal of the DC character resonated positively with the DC Comics fanbase. Miller’s portrayal of Captain Cold added depth and complexity to a character who, in the comics, had often been a one-dimensional villain. The character developed significantly, eventually transitioning from a rogue criminal to a more nuanced antihero. In The Flash, Miller’s Leonard Snart/Captain Cold character was introduced in a recurring role, appearing in seasons 1 to 4 and 6, from 2014 to 2019.
In 2016, Wentworth Miller joined the main cast of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, reprising his role as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold. He appeared in a recurring role in seasons 2 and 3 before returning in season 7 as a guest character. Miller appeared on Legends of Tomorrow from 2016 to 2018 and 2021. In 2019, Wentworth Miller reprised Leonard Snart/Captain Cold in an episode (“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two”) of Batwoman.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Wentworth Miller first made his debut in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2009. He was cast as Detective Nate Kendall in the premiere episode (“Unstable”) of season 11. Miller returned a decade later in 2019 in season 21, episode 6 (“Murdered at a Bad Address”). He was cast in a guest role as ADA Isaiah Holmes. Miller’s ADA Isaiah Holmes, became the first LGBTQIA assistant district attorney in the Law & Order franchise. Wentworth Miller played the character in 2 episodes, making his final appearance in season 22, episode 6 (“The Long Arm Of The Witness”).
Madam Secretary
Another project Wentworth Miller worked on post-Prison Break is the CBS political drama Madam Secretary. Miller joined the show in its sixth and final season in 2019. He was cast in a recurring role as Senator Mark Hanson, making his debut in the season’s premiere (“Hail to the Chief”). Wentworth Miller’s character appeared in 6 of the season’s 10 episodes. Madam Secretary generally received positive reviews from critics and audiences. However, it did have its fair share of controversies and criticism.
Wentworth Miller’s Advocacy and Mental Health Awareness
Besides his acting and writing, Wentworth Miller is recognized for his mental health and as an LGBTQ+ activist. Although initially denying he was gay in 2007, he publicly came out in 2013. This marked a significant turning point in his personal life. In 2020, Miller revealed he no longer had any interest in playing straight characters, whether in film or television.
In light of this, Wentworth Miller shared he had no intention of returning to reprise the Michael Scofield character in any reboot of the Prison Break series. Over the years, Wentworth Miller has also been open about his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. His candidness about his mental health has helped bring awareness.
Wentworth Miller’s Upcoming Project
In recent years, Wentworth Miller has shifted his focus away from traditional Hollywood projects. He chooses roles and endeavors that align with his values and interests. Miller is set to star in an upcoming action series, Snatchback, with his former Prison Break co-star and friend Dominic Purcell (played by Lincoln Burrows). Snatchback is a hostage drama series written by Scott Rosenbaum.
According to the series synopsis, Snatchback is “inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic and equally dangerous locations on the planet.” Besides Wentworth Miller, who seemingly stepped away from the spotlight after Prison Break, actor Neil Patrick Harris has also taken on fewer roles since HIMYM.
