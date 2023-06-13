Ever so often, actors like Wentworth Miller take on roles that ultimately define their careers. The American British actor was born to an African-American father and a Caucasian mother. Born Wentworth Earl Miller III, the actor is a third-generation Miller. The name Wentworth, first chosen by his paternal great-grandmother, comes from a character from Jane Austen‘s 1818 Persuasion novel, Captain Wentworth.
Miller was born in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, on June 2, 1972. Although he had appeared in several film and television productions, playing Michael Scofield on Fox’s Prison Break gave Miller the recognition and fame he had worked hard to achieve. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Prison Break‘s Wentworth Miller.
1. Wentworth Miller Has Been In A Bunch Of TV Shows
Three years before Wentworth Miller became a household name, he starred as David Scott in the TV miniseries Dinotopia. Miller also joined the cast of the CBS fantasy family drama Joan of Arcadia, where he briefly played Ryan Hunter. Although he only appeared in 2 episodes of the show, his character also spoke and talked to God. Miller’s character raised lots of interest amongst viewers before the show was canceled in April 2005.
By August 29, 2005, Miller appeared in the pilot episode of Prison Break as Michael Scofield. He went on to play the character for 90 episodes across 5 seasons. Miller’s post-Prison Break appearances saw him play and reprise the role of Leonard Snart/Captain Cold in The Flash, Superhero Fight Club, and Legends of Tomorrow. Miller also voiced Leonard (Earth-74) in an episode of Batwoman in 2019.
2. He Didn’t Always Want to Be an Actor
Like the character he portrayed in Prison Break, Miller was a straight-A student in High School. After graduating, he attended and graduated from Princeton University with a BA in English Literature in 1995. He moved to California and worked with a small movie production company. While at the company, he realized he wanted to be an actor.
Enthused by his newfound passion, Miller quit the company. However, things went differently than expected. He struggled to break into Hollywood’s ever-competitive industry. He resorted to working as an intern for his former colleague’s production company. Despite his failures (attending over 450 auditions), Miller stayed true to his passion and was certain acting was the career he needed to do.
3. He Got His TV Debut in an Episode Of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”
Wentworth Miller finally got a callback from his countless auditions in 1998. Miller was cast to play Gage Petronzi in the “Go Fish” episode of The WB/UPN supernatural drama series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Although it was a minor role, it became Miller’s first appearance on television. Miller’s next role was a new milestone for the actor, playing Nelson in 3 episodes of Fox’s teen drama Time of Your Life from 1999 to 2000.
4. Other TV Shows Wentworth Miller Was In
Wentworth Miller has guest-starred in several popular TV shows throughout his career. Before his fame on Prison Break, Miller played Adam Rothschild-Ryan in Popular (2000) and Mike Palmieri in ER (2000). Miller has appeared on Ghost Whisperer (2005), Family Guy (2009), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2009, 2019–2021), House (2011), and Madam Secretary (2019).
5. Wentworth Miller Has Also Been in A Handful of Movies
Although Wentworth Miller has had an extensive career in television, he has also starred in several films. Miller made his film debut in 2000 with the direct-to-video film Romeo and Juliet, where he played Paris. Miller played the younger Anthony Hopkins’ character, Coleman Silk, in Robert Benton’s 2003 drama The Human Stain. That same year, Miller played Dr. Adam Lockwood in the action horror film Underworld. In 2010, Miller portrayed Chris Redfield in the fourth installment in the Resident Evil franchise, Afterlife. Miller also played Luke Seacord in the erotic thriller, The Loft (2014).
6. Wentworth Miller is Also a Screenwriter And Producer
Wentworth Miller made his screenwriting debut in 2013 when he wrote Stoker. To avoid influencing the script’s success with his reputation, he wrote it under the pseudonym Ted Foulke. The film was directed by Park Chan-wook, with notable actors like Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode, Nicole Kidman, and Dermot Mulroney. Miller’s next script was 2016 The Disappointments Room, which he co-wrote with D.J. Caruso. Miller is also credited as a producer of his psychological thriller script, Stoker. The movie also features Ridley Scott and his late younger brother, Tony Scott.
7. The Nominations & Awards Wentworth Miller Has Received
Wentworth Miller’s first award recognition and nomination was for his performance in The Human Stain (2003). Miller was nominated at the 2004 Black Reel Award for Best Actor and Best Breakthrough Performance. Unsurprisingly, his next award nomination was for his work in Prison Break at the Golden Globe Awards, Saturn, and Teen Choice Awards. Amongst his nominations, Miller won one at the 2015 Saturn Awards for Best Guest Starring Role on Television for his performance in The Flash.
8. What Wentworth Miller Is Doing Next
The last time Wentworth Miller made a screen appearance was in 2021 as Leonard in Legends of Tomorrow and ADA Isaiah Holmes in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. With the announcement of a possible season 6 comeback of Prison Break, Miller announced he’s no longer interested in reprising his role as Michael Scofield or in playing straight roles. Miller, who’s gay, wants to only portray gay characters in film and television. While there’s no announced upcoming project for the actor, fans and lovers of Wentworth Miller are enthusiastic to see the actor’s next role in film or television.