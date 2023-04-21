Transformers Just Gave Themselves An MCU Style Problem

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting the cinemas this year – and even before its premiere, it has created a somewhat significant plothole for the franchise. The Transformers has always been a fan-favorite franchise—especially under the reign of Michael Bay. However, with the introductions of The Maximals and Terrorcons, the Rise of the Beasts is towing the path of a significant plothole that genre fans have seen in other franchises, particularly the MCU.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts differs from the previous movies in multiple ways. This prequel takes the story back to the 90s while including plenty of new characters in the franchise. Some of these aren’t seen in the live-action franchise prior. So they may launch a surge of confusion among the fans. Let’s check out the biggest problem Rise of the Beasts has created with its new characters and how Steven Caple Jr. (Director) may solve it!
The Maximals & Terrorcons Make An Eternals Style Plothole
The significant highlight of the Rise of the Beasts is the official big-screen introductions of Maximals and Terrorcons. These two factions of Transformers have made it to the comics and several animated TV series such as Beast Wars. However, they have never been featured in any Transformers movie until now. With Rise of the Beasts taking place in the 90s, it is curious that they have not appeared on the big screen already, especially as all preceding movies – with the exception of Bumblebee – chronologically takes place after Rise of the Beasts. This creates a plothole akin to the MCU’s Eternals, which saw the introduction of immortal and powerful beings who had seemingly been on earth for thousands of years.
The mid-journey inclusion of these characters inquires about where they were in the previous movies. The Avengers could have used their help to defeat Thanos – so why did they never interfere? The answer viewers were given is that Eternals only interfere with the universe if Deviants threaten it. In the same vein, Maximals would only make it to the surface if Terrorcons unleashed destruction on the Earth. That is why we viewers have not seen Maximals of Terrorcons in the previous Michael Bay’s Transformers movies.
Where The Maximals & Terrorcons Might Be In Later Films
The Transformers franchise announced the cinematic debut of Maximals and Terrorcons, but it never discussed the plothole or their future in the upcoming films. If we follow the theory prescribed earlier, it would be improbable for the Maximals to make it to the subsequent films if the Terrorcons remain undefeated. Terrorcons are the only things that pulled them out of the shadows to maintain peace. Once they are defeated, Maximals would have no purpose staying on Earth.
For that reason, it is likely the Maximals would leave the Earth after destroying the Terrorcons. Including the Maximals and Terrorcons is an excellent strategy, but they brought a big MCU-like plothole to the Transformers universe. There are solutions to these problems that Steven Caple Jr. can use, but we’ll have to wait till the release to see how the director will tackle the plotholes.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!