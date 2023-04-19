What Is The Best Order To Watch The Transformers Movies?

Science fiction films such as the Transformers series have become a staple in the Hollywood industry, which led to the popularity of film franchises. However, most of them have several movies under their umbrella, so it can be difficult to watch them in the correct order. Transformers is a popular science-fiction franchise that revolves around the conflict between two alien robot races i.e, Autobots and Decepticons, who can transform into vehicles and other objects. Their conflicts have destroyed their homeland, Cybertron.
Most of the story takes place on Earth as both of these alien races came to Earth to find a way to sustain their lives or to find some lost artifacts, which sets up a series of battles. Several movies have been released, but like other movie franchises, the Transformers movies are not released in the best order to watch. So to enjoy and grasp their storyline, it is important to watch them in the correct order.
The Best Order to Watch The Transformers Movies
Most series of movies are not released in chronological order, which is the best order to watch them. When it comes to Transformers, the first movie was Transformers, and the most recent one is Bumblebee (at the moment). It might seem better to watch these movies in the release order, but it would be confusing, so the best way to watch this film series is to follow the chronological order, which is as follows;
- Bumblebee (2018)
- Transformers (2007)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Although Bumblebee is the sixth installment of the film franchise, in terms of timeline, it comes first as it was set in 1987 and explains the story of Bumblebee, who is an important character in the rest of the movies. Then comes Transformers, which was the first installment and explains the rivalry between Autobots and Decepticons. The rest of the movies follow the timeline in chronological order and explain the life and conflicts of Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.
The Transformers Movies You Can (Or Should) Skip
Movie franchises are fun, exciting, and enjoyable for genre fans, but the problem is that some of these can have too many films that it becomes difficult to catch up—and if you don’t watch the previous movies, it becomes difficult to get the logic behind the new movies. This also applies to the Transformer franchise. Now that the new installment of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming up, it will be tempting for new fans to watch all of the movies, but it is possible to skip some of them.
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen can be skipped as most of the plot is not very essential to understand the overall story. Transformers: The Last Knight can also be skipped as most of its plot isn’t connected with the rest of the movies; however, this movie sets up a base for the future of Autobots, but currently, it’s not a must-watch in the Transformers series. Also, it might seem reasonable to skip the Bumblebee as it was released as a stand-alone, but the upcoming movie i.e, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is the sequel to Bumblebee, so it is important to watch for context.
