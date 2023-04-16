When Does Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Take Place?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is taking things back in time for new a franchise. Rise of the Beasts will take place after the events that took place in the 2018 Bumblebee film. The events in Bumblebee took place in 1987 right after Bumblebee landed on Earth. As a standalone sequel to Bumbleee, Rise Of The Beasts will follows the events of the film.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to be an exciting addition to the long-running Transformers franchise. Set to be released on June 9, 2023, the trailer has already stirred a buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting for this latest instalment, especially as it explores more of the history of the Transformers and introduces two new Transformers factions other than the Autobots and Decepticons.
When Exactly Is Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Set?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set in the early 1990s, particularly in 1994. The event in this film are based on an animated series from the mid-90s, Beast Wars: Transformers. The writers of Transformers have always explored a diverse range of temporal settings, and Rise of the Beasts is only the latest.
The time setting for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is not the only thing that is different about this film. The location also changes from the usual Chicago or Texas that we have seen in the past. This is the first film in the franchise that is going to New York. This change in location may also be an indication of other surprises that viewers can expect.
Bumblebee Proved Transformers Needed To Go Back
The Transformers franchise’s epic battles and cutting-edge CGI technology are its defining elements. However, as the series progressed, it became clear that it had shifted from story and substance to pure spectacle. This changed with the 2018 film, Bumblebee. By taking the story back to its roots, Bumblebee proved to be a turning point for the franchise, making it the most critically successful film in the Transformers line-up. The movie’s emphasis on themes like friendship and identity breathed new life into a series that had become formulaic. It also gave fans a fresh perspective on the origin story of a beloved character, proving that there was still much more to explore in the Transformers universe. Bumblebee’s success is demonstrated the critical importance of prioritizing story and character.
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is the latest entry into this franchise that is now an iconic part of pop culture, with a massive fan base spanning generations. The upcoming film, Rise of the Beasts, set in the 1990s, has the potential to offer fresh perspectives on the series. With the lessons learned from Bumblebee, fans can expect to see a renewed focus on character development and storytelling.
