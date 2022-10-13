T.J. Miller Has No Interest In Returning To Deadpool 3

Those hoping for T.J. Miller to reprise his role as Weasel in Deadpool 3 are about to get their hearts broken.
When Miller was introduced in the first feature back in 2016, he was a fun supporting character that helped liven the world of Wade Wilson thanks to some witty banter and fun dialogue between him and Ryan Reynolds. Then, the sexual allegations came out. Miller was accused of rape and assaulting a woman during his time in college, and as you can imagine, this had a huge impact on his rising career.
Miller denied the allegations. The actor was also federally charged with calling in a Fake Bomb threat while onboard an Amtrak Train. The 41-year-old made a joke call about a woman having a bomb in her purse. He was arrested when officials were unable to find the said bomb. According to various witnesses, Miller was intoxicated at the time he made the call. The charges were dismissed, though that certainly didn’t help his career.
One of the damages was Deadpool 2, where the comedian/actor had a significantly smaller role than its predecessor. It was believed that Miller was done with the franchise following the sequel; however, according to the man himself, he wouldn’t work with Reynolds again if he was asked back. The actor talked about his experience on the set of Deadpool 2, and explained why he has no interest in returning for the third installment on the Adam Corolla Show podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter):
“Would I work with him [Ryan Reynolds] again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said. “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.” Miller would then describe a really weird moment during production: “We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.”
Miller wasn’t particularly happy with his experience, though he wishes all the best for the Deadpool franchise. However, he does make it clear that he hasn’t been asked back for the third feature. The actor feels that Reynolds is “kind of an insecure dude” and stated that he “would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.”
Thus far, Reynolds has not responded to the accusation, and to be honest, it would be shocking if he does. Miller’s claims aren’t damaging enough to ruin the actor’s career so it would be pointless to argue about something very small. Would it be a surprise if Reynolds turned out to be a douche behind the scenes? Not particularly, but given the story that Miller has presented, this is pretty tame on the douchebaggery scale when it comes to celebrities being a**holes. Of course, I wasn’t on set for this moment, so it’s not particularly fair to judge this statement without seeing it with my own two eyes.
Miller hasn’t been in much since Deadpool 2. He played a decent role in the animated series, F is for Family; however, that show was ultimately given the axe in season five. The only movie of note that the actor has done is Underwater, which also featured Kristen Stewart, John Gallagher Jr., and Jessica Henwick.